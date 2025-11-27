Business Today
Wipro shares in focus as firm to undertake AI innovations in telecom, healthcare

The IT stock ended 1.77% higher at Rs 250.15 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 245.80. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.62 lakh crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025 8:53 AM IST
Wipro shares in focus as firm to undertake AI innovations in telecom, healthcare

Shares of Wipro are in focus today after the firm said the IT firm along with IISc, and FSID have joined hands to boost research in agentic AI, quantum computing, and quantum-safe solutions, aiming for industry-ready innovations in sectors like telecom and healthcare.

The organisations aim to accelerate breakthroughs in areas like agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI, and quantum safe solutions, to help enterprises build more secure, adaptive, and autonomous digital operations.

Under the agreement, Wipro and IISc will establish a joint research programme focused on quantum computing, advanced AI models, secure digital infrastructure, and new approaches to autonomous networks. 

“We are excited to partner with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to accelerate innovation in AI and other prioritized frontier technology themes,” said Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited. “By combining the strengths of IISc in advanced technical research with Wipro’s experience in applied innovation and industry solutions, we aim to address some of the most complex challenges and high impact opportunities, that global enterprises face in an increasingly fast-evolving technology landscape.”
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 8:53 AM IST
