YES Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing banking stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed a quick rebound in the fag-end session and settled higher on Monday, supported by value buying in select sectors. However, traders remained wary of geopolitical concerns in West Asia. The BSE Sensex surged 938.93 points, or 1.26 per cent, to close at 75,502.85, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 257.70 points, or 1.11 per cent, to end at 23,408.80 for the day.

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Select buzzing midcap banking stocks including YES Bank Ltd, Federal Bank and RBL Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:

Federal Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 266 | Support: Rs 256

Federal Bank Ltd is currently trading above its 200 DEMA, indicating that the broader trend structure remains constructive. However, the DMI indicators are negative, suggesting that the ongoing pullback may extend further in the near term. Technically, the stock has immediate support placed near Rs 250, while resistance is seen around Rs 266. A close below Rs 256 could deepen the corrective phase toward the support zone. For a fresh bullish setup to emerge, the stock needs to sustainably move above the Rs 266 resistance level, which could signal renewed buying momentum. Until then, the price action may remain range-bound with a slight corrective bias.



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RBL Bank | Conditional Buy | Resistance: Rs 303 | Support: Rs 280

RBL Bank is currently trading above its 200 DEMA, indicating that the broader trend structure remains supportive. The RSI is hovering near the 40 mark, suggesting that momentum is gradually improving but has not yet entered strong bullish territory. Technically, the stock has immediate support placed near Rs 280, while resistance is seen around Rs 303. A sustained move above the Rs 303 resistance zone could confirm fresh buying interest and potentially trigger the next leg of upward momentum. Therefore, traders may consider initiating fresh long positions only above Rs 303, while the Rs 280 level remains a crucial support to watch on the downside.



YES Bank | Conditional Buy | Resistance: Rs 20 | Support: Rs 18

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YES Bank is currently trading below its 200 DEMA, indicating that the broader trend remains weak. However, momentum indicators suggest a possible short-term relief move as the RSI has slipped into oversold territory below the 30 mark, signalling that selling pressure may be nearing exhaustion. Technically, the stock has immediate support placed near Rs 18, while resistance is seen around Rs 19. If the stock manages to hold above the support zone and witnesses some buying interest, a technical bounce towards the Rs 20 level cannot be ruled out in the near term. Traders may, therefore, watch for price stabilization near support levels as a potential rebound setup.