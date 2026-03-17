Top stocks in news: RIL, AEL, Tata Motors, RVNL, Sun Pharma, LTTS, Zydus Life, GMDC, Nocil

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday after a swift rebound in the fag-end session, led by value buying. However, traders remained wary of geopolitical concerns in West Asia. The BSE Sensex soared 938.93 points, or 1.26 per cent, to close at 75,502.85, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 257.70 points, or 1.11 per cent, to end at 23,408.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of 5paisa Capital will trade ex-date for rights issue today, while Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions will announce its quarterly results today. Shares of SAIL and Samman Capital remain in F&O ban.

Reliance Industries: The oil, telecom & retail conglomerate has entered into a binding long-term supply and purchase Agreement (SPA) with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period, from the second half of FY2029. The SPA, valued at US$3 billion, is one of the largest binding long-term green ammonia off-take agreements globally.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective April 1, 2026, to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

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Andhra Cements: Promoter Sagar Cements will sell up to 66.76 lakh equity shares of Andhra Cements (equivalent to 7.24% of the total paid-up equity) on March 17–18. The floor price for the offer will be Rs 52 per equity share.

Adani Enterprises: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad, has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Adani Green Technology (AGTL), Adani Emerging Businesses (AEBPL), Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Tradecom (ATL), and Adani New Industries (ANIL). AGTL and AEBPL will be amalgamated into AEL.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major said that the USFDA has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The FDA regulatory action date for this sBLA is expected by October 29, 2026.

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L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions company has announced its next-generation, AI-powered digital twin platform for lung navigation, surgical planning, and respiratory diagnostics. The platform combines LTTS’ MedTech expertise across medical imaging, AI-driven diagnostics, and connected healthcare systems with NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the refurbishment of the permanent way of NMDC sidings and mobile equipment tracks, including maintenance at Kirandul and Bacheli, Chhattisgarh. The order is worth Rs 95.27 crore.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: The state-run mining player has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMDC to explore opportunities for collaboration in the rare earth elements (REE) sector. The collaboration will focus on assessing the potential development of an integrated rare earth value chain in Gujarat.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company’s subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics Inc in the US is entering into an agreement with PRG S&T, a Korean company specializing in the development of medicines for rare genetic diseases, to license its investigational molecule Progerinin (SLC-D011) for Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome.

Cupid: The manufacturer and exporter of male and female condoms announced the commencement of its development programme for a Nitrile (NBR) Female Condom, a strategic initiative aimed at entering and diversifying the currently single supplier global nitrile female condom market.

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Power Mech Projects: The real estate company has received an order worth Rs 709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services for operations and maintenance services, including overhauling at the 5x660MW thermal power plant at Tiroda, Maharashtra.

Axiscades Technologies: The company board has approved the acquisition of the balance 24 per cent stake in Cades Studec Technologies India from STUDEC SAS France, along with the execution of definitive agreements in this regard. After this, Cades Studec Technologies India will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Redington: The trading company’s step-down subsidiary, Redington Gulf FZE, stated that its operations in the Gulf region are restricted due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. It is not possible to reliably quantify the financial impact, as it will depend on the duration and intensity of the situation.

NOCIL: The company board has approved capital expenditure of approximately Rs 130 crore towards capacity expansion (rubber chemicals along with proportionate intermediates) at the Dahej plant.

Quess Corp: Lohit Bhatia has been appointed as a Whole-time Director, designated as the Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of three years, liable to retire by rotation, effective June 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

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Alkyl Amines Chemicals: The specialty chemical player is facing challenges in procuring ammonia, a key raw material used in the manufacture of methylamines, ethylamines, and their derivatives. Due to the non-availability of ammonia, the company has been constrained to temporarily suspend the manufacturing of these products at its Patalganga, Kurkumbh, and Dahej sites.

Bajaj Electricals: The electronic products company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the intellectual property and brand rights of Morphy Richards in India and select South Asian markets for Rs 141.4 crore.

Omaxe: The wholly owned subsidiaries of Omaxe have received RERA Registration Certificates for two projects — Omaxe World Mall and The Retreat — in Haryana and Punjab, respectively.

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries: The alcobev player has executed an agreement with Bansal Udyog, further expanding its presence in West Bengal, which is one of the largest markets in India for the consumption of alco-beverage products.