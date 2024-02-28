YES Bank, Jio Financial shares lead NSE volumes; Tata Motors, Mazagon, Railtel lead turnover

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd (Jio Financial) were among shares saw high volumes on NSE in Wednesday's session. On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd were some of the NSE-listed companies seeing high turnover in the morning session.

Vodafone Idea topped the volume chart, as the stock saw 39,35,72,794 shares worth Rs 612 crore changing hands. The stock fell 4.42 per cent to Rs 15.15 on NSE, as the telecom operator's board approved raising of Rs 45,000 crore via debt and equity.

It was followed by YES Bank, which saw 9,56,87,514 shares worth Rs 240 crore changing hands. This stock gained 0.20 per cent to Rs 25.15. Goldman Sachs recently suggested a target of Rs 16 on YES Bank, saying the private lender’s fundamentals are under pressure, led by a subdued margin profile and a bottoming of credit cost improvements. This, it said, would lead to a low return on asset (ROA) of 0.3 per cent in FY24.

NHPC shares fell 0.78 per cent to Rs 89.50 on NSE, as 2,07,53,941 shares worth Rs 187 crore changed hands. Indus Towers shares climbed 3.04 per cent to Rs 247.55, as 1,92,51,851 shares worth Rs 474 crore changed hands. This stock gained amid the Vodafone Idea’s fundraising plan. Vodafone Idea reportedly owed Indus Towers Rs 6,500 crore.

South Indian Bank Ltd recorded a volume of 1,70,23,464 shares. This banking share was down 3.3 per cent at Rs 31.60. JP Power shares tanked 4.11 per cent to Rs 17.50. The JP Power stock saw 1,67,13,041 shares changing hands worth Rs 295 crore.

Dish TV and Jio Financial also saw more than 1.5 crore shares changing hands. JFS shares were down 1.5 per cent at Rs 313.70 while those of Dish TV were up 0.23 per cent at Rs 21.90. Union Bank, Juniper Hotels Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and GMR Infra were some other stocks that saw price appreciation amid high volumes.

Juniper Hotels made a tepid debut earlier today, as the hotel chain got listed at Rs 365 apiece on NSE, a premium of 1.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 360.

In terms of turnover, while Vodafone Idea topped the NSE chart, Tata Motors witnessed Rs 652 crore in turnover. It was followed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Juniper Hotels, Indus Towers, Cochin Shipyard and Railtel.

