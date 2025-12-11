YES Bank shares edge higher after block deal; key details and technical outlook

YES Bank Ltd shares inched higher in Thursday's trade after a bulk deal in which about 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 37.44 crore changed hands at Rs 21.08 apiece. The identities of the buyers and sellers were not known at the time of publishing this story. The stock was last trading 0.28 per cent higher at Rs 21.79 on BSE.

The private lender delivered a strong performance in its quarterly results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). YES Bank reported an 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, which rose to Rs 654 crore from Rs 553 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's core operations demonstrated steady growth with Net Interest Income (NII) increasing by 4.6 per cent to Rs 2,300 crore compared to Rs 2,200 crore in the previous year.

While the total interest earned recorded a slight decline to Rs 7,378.84 crore from Rs 7,730.49 crore YoY, the bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies surged to Rs 1,296.50 crore, up from Rs 975.27 crore a year ago.

YES Bank also showed significant progress in asset quality. Its Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) reduced to 0.3 per cent of net advances, down from 0.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The Gross NPA ratio remained steady at 1.6 per cent over the same period, reflecting stable asset risk levels.

In a significant strategic move, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) completed the acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in YES Bank on September 17, 2025. SMBC subsequently increased its holding by 4.22 per cent, bringing its total stake in the bank to 24.22 per cent, strengthening its position as a key stakeholder.

From a technical standpoint, some market watchers have flagged the area near Rs 21 as a key support zone for the stock, while noting resistance around Rs 23.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran noted, "YES Bank's stock is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 22.19. A daily close below the support of Rs 21.6 could trigger a drop towards Rs 20.5 level in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, commented, "The stock has support at Rs 21 and resistance at Rs 23. A solid breakout above Rs 23 could pave the way for a move towards Rs 25, with the short-term trading band expected between Rs 21 and Rs 25."