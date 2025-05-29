YES Bank shares gain as board to consider raising of funds  

Shares of YES Bank rose marginally today after the private sector lender said its board would consider raising of funds on June 3, 2025. YES Bank rose 0.61% to Rs 21.24 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 21.11 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 66,328 crore. Total 45.93 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.74 crore on BSE. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 66,390 crore.

YES Bank stock has lost 7 per cent in a year and risen 8 per cent in 2025. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 68.5, signaling the stock is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 03, 2025, inter alia, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, debt securities and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, subject to such approvals as may be required," said the private lender.

The fund raising plan comes 20 days after State Bank of India (SBI) said that it would sell around 13 per cent of its holding in YES Bank Ltd to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). The deal is expected to happen within 12 months from the date of execution or such other date as mutually agreed.

SBI holds a 24% stake in the bank, while several domestic institutions, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), account for a combined 11.34% stake in YES Bank. Additionally, private equity firms Advent International and Carlyle reportedly own 9.2% and 6.84%, respectively.

Once these changes take effect, SBI's ownership in the private lender will decrease to 10.81%.