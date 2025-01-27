scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Adani Total Gas shares slip 5% after Q3 FY25 results; check details

Feedback

Adani Total Gas shares slip 5% after Q3 FY25 results; check details

Adani Total Gas Q3: During the quarter under review, profit declined to Rs 143 crore from Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Total Gas share price: The stock slumped 4.51 per cent to hit a low of Rs 612.85. Adani Total Gas share price: The stock slumped 4.51 per cent to hit a low of Rs 612.85.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd fell sharply in Monday's trade after the company recorded a 17 per cent drop, year-on-year (YoY), in its standalone net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) due to asset base expansion and higher gas costs. The stock slumped 4.51 per cent to hit a low of Rs 612.85.

Related Articles

During the quarter under review, profit declined to Rs 143 crore from Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) slipped to Rs 272 crore, down 10 per cent compared to Rs 301 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, climbed 12 per cent to Rs 1,397 crore on account of higher volume in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,243 crore in Q3 FY24.

"Besides higher volume, with lower allocation of APM gas to CNG segment coupled with higher R-LNG price due to winter, the cost of natural gas rose by 20 per cent. During the quarter, APM allocation for CNG segment was at 47 per cent, the balance was met with new well gas, existing contracts and spot procurement," Adani Total stated in a release.

The company increased its CNG station count to 605 by adding 28 new stations during the December 2024 quarter.

"We are striving to further accelerate development of PNG and CNG infrastructure across our 34 GAs, including the recently added Jalandhar GA in Punjab," said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO at Adani Total.

"ATGL took a balanced approach in passing the higher gas cost to ensure volume growth does not get impacted, but due to the replacement of APM gas with other sources, the gas cost has increased, which has impacted the quarter profitability," it added.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 74.80 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 27, 2025, 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Total Gas Ltd
Adani Total Gas Ltd