YES Bank price targets: Analysts on 'buy on dips' strategy as stock up 47% from March end

YES Bank share price: Shares of private sector lender YES Bank are in an uptrend since March end this year. The shares of the bank have risen 47% from their 52-week low on March 30, 2026. The stock touched a low of Rs 17.19 in March end.

The rally in the banking stock was primarily led by strong Q4 earnings with the lender reporting a 45% rise in net profit in the March 2026 quarter. Provisions for potential bad loans fell 41% to Rs 187 crore in same quarter.

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The bank's gross NPA slipped to 1.3%—lowest level since FY20.

With the stock trading near its 52 week high of Rs 25.77 reached on June 18, 2026, it is also a likely buy on dips candidate, according to analysts.

Rajesh Bhosale - Technical Analyst, Angel One said, "The previous week was particularly encouraging, as prices registered a strong upmove and surpassed the previous swing high of Rs 24.5, thereby confirming a bullish saucer pattern breakout. This breakout signals an improvement in the medium-term trend, and over the next 4–6 months, the stock has the potential to advance towards the Rs 30 mark. On the downside, the Rs 24 zone, which earlier acted as a key resistance, is now expected to act as a strong support and demand zone, making any corrective dips towards this level a potential buying opportunity.

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "YES Bank has witnessed a strong breakout above its long-term descending trendline, backed by improving volumes and bullish price action, indicating renewed buying interest. Fresh positions can be considered on dips towards Rs 24.80–25.00 or on a sustained move above Rs 25.60, with targets of Rs 27.00, Rs 28.50 and Rs 30.00, keeping a stop loss at Rs 23.80 on a closing basis. Investors already holding the stock may continue to hold with a trailing stop loss at Rs 24.20, while maintaining Rs 23.80 as the key positional stop loss; the bullish outlook remains intact as long as the stock sustains above these levels."

In the current session, YES Bank shares almost hit the 52 week high, rising 0.59% to Rs 25.55 on BSE. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 78,652 crore.

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In terms of technicals, YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.The RSI of the banking stock is 72.5, indicating that the stock is overbought on charts.

In one year, the banking stock has gained 27% and risen 33% in three months.