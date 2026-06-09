FIFA impact on Zee Entertainment shares decoded-All eyes on board meet on this date

Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd are in focus as the media firm announced that its board would meet on June 10 to evaluate proposals for raising fresh capital. Also the bagging of FIFA media rights led to a 18% rally in five days for the Zee stock. Earlier this month, Zee secured media rights for 39 FIFA events for the Indian market, significantly strengthening its presence in the sports broadcasting segment.

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On Monday, the stock rose as much as 4.4% to Rs 117.20 on NSE on the announcement. Later, the stock slipped 1.06% to close at Rs 111.12. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 10,673 crore.

The stock has delivered strong returns, gaining around 23% over the past month and nearly 24% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, Zee Entertainment has advanced more than 29%.

Over the past year, the stock has traded between a high of Rs 151.70, recorded on July 4, 2025, and a low of Rs 68, touched on March 23, 2026.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board will consider various fundraising options, including the issuance of equity shares or securities convertible into equity. The capital raise could be executed in one or multiple tranches through routes such as private placement, preferential allotment, or other approved mechanisms.

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The final structure, size, and terms of the fundraising exercise will be determined by the board and will remain subject to shareholder consent as well as regulatory and statutory approvals, where required.

Zee also informed exchanges that the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities has been closed with immediate effect and will reopen 48 hours after the board meeting concludes.

FIFA Agreement

The agreement with includes marquee tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, the centenary FIFA World Cup 2030, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, along with several other international football events and FIFA documentary content through 2034.

According to the company, the partnership aligns with its long-term strategy of expanding its footprint across high-growth content categories and building a stronger multi-platform sports ecosystem for Indian audiences.

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Zee will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026, as well as the landmark 2030 edition marking 100 years of the tournament.