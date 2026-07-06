Rain batters Mumbai: Landslide near ‘Missing Link’ exit, traffic suspended on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, old highway

Mumbai rains: Heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday caused severe disruption to connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. The Missing Link was closed, and landslides and flooding affected both rail and road links across the region. Train services were cancelled or diverted, and road traffic came to a halt on key stretches, leaving many commuters stranded.

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At least 16 trains were cancelled and nine diverted due to the heavy rainfall. Traffic on both carriageways of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune highway was suspended until further notice. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a red alert for Pune.

Authorities declared a holiday for government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar districts.

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Central Railway officials reported landslides near Thakurwadi in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section and between Khandala and Monkey Hill. All three railway tracks in the Bhor Ghat stretch were affected. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said the landslides were triggered by incessant rainfall, disrupting the Up line towards Mumbai, the Down line towards Pune and the Middle line.

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The disruption led to cancellation, diversion and regulation of several long-distance train services. Cancelled trains included the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express. Additional services such as the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express were also cancelled. Restoration work is ongoing, and passengers are advised to check train status before travelling.

Traffic on the Pune-bound carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link was diverted early Monday after a landslide near Tunnel 2. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation said diversions have been in place since 4 am and the situation is being monitored with the Highway Traffic Police. The Missing Link, opened two months ago, is a 13-km bypass that reduces travel distance by 6 km and travel time by 25 to 30 minutes.

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The expressway was shut between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar collapsed onto the carriageway. Several stretches of the old highway were impassable due to flooding, with flood-like conditions reported in parts of Maval and Tamhini Ghat. The Highway Traffic Police control room said vehicular movement along the Khandala Ghat stretch remained severely disrupted due to waterlogging and landslides.

Police issued a public advisory urging commuters to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until conditions improve. They advised postponing journeys and following traffic updates issued by government agencies. MSRDC also advised motorists to avoid the route unless absolutely necessary.