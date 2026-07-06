Maya Tata, daughter of Noel Tata, set to take charge of Westside’s digital expansion: Report

Maya Tata, daughter of Noel Tata, is reportedly set to lead the e-commerce marketing function for Trent's flagship fashion retail chain, Westside. The 37-year-old recently stepped down from Tata Digital and is expected to use her experience in digital commerce, customer acquisition and online retail to support Westside's next phase of online growth.

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According to a report in The Economic Times, the decision is believed to have been influenced by her father, Noel Tata, who is chairman of Trent and is scheduled to retire in November this year. Westside contributes about 40 per cent of Trent's revenue and is accelerating its omnichannel strategy while expanding internationally after opening its first stores in the UAE. Trent has not commented on the development.

Earlier reports indicated that Maya Tata was exploring roles across Tata Group companies, including Trent and Tata Consumer Products, amid restructuring at Tata Digital. She is said to favour the listed retailer. Prior to Tata Digital, she worked at Tata Capital. Tata Digital's portfolio includes BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma and Tata 1mg, with Tata Sons investing Rs 24,000 crore in the business so far.

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At Trent, Maya Tata would work alongside her brother Neville Tata, who heads Trent's hypermarket business Star Bazaar. Their sister Leah runs the Taj chain. Unlike Neville and Leah, who have remained with the same businesses since joining, Maya Tata has moved across group companies.

All three children of Noel Tata are on the boards of smaller entities within Tata Trusts, the principal shareholder of Tata Sons, with Neville also on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Maya Tata's move comes amid increased scrutiny of Tata Digital by Noel Tata, who has expressed concerns about losses, said the report.

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Westside's overseas expansion is expected to be supported by enhanced digital marketing and customer engagement as the retailer aims to build a global presence for its homegrown fashion brand. At its recent annual general meeting, Trent announced plans to add about 50 new Westside stores annually, a significant increase from the 48 stores opened over the previous three years. Westside added 52 stores in FY26 alone. The report added that Maya Tata may also contribute to Trent's broader goal of developing retail brands with international appeal.

Trent operates Westside, Zudio and Star Bazaar with a footprint of 1,286 stores across 321 cities covering 17.7 million square feet.