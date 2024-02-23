scorecardresearch
Zee sets up advisory panel under retired judge amid 'eroding investor wealth' concerns

Zee sets up advisory panel under retired judge amid 'eroding investor wealth' concerns

The three-member independent advisory committee established by Zee will help restore shareholders' confidence, the firm said

Zee's Independent Advisory Committee will be chaired by a retired judge Zee's Independent Advisory Committee will be chaired by a retired judge

Zee Entertainment has set up an independent advisory committee headed by a retired judge to help restore shareholders' confidence.

"Taking cognizance of widespread circulation of misinformation, market rumours, and speculation that has led to formation of negative public opinion about the company and consequent erosion of investor wealth, the Board of Directors of the Company has constituted an Independent Advisory Committee headed by Satish Chandra, retired judge of High Court of Allahabad, who shall be the Chairperson of the Committee, and two members of the Board, Uttam Agarwal and Dr. P V Ramana
Murthy, Independent Directors of the Company," the firm said in a filing.

On Friday, Zee's scrip on BSE closed trading 3% higher at Rs 173.3.

Justice (retd) Satish Chandra specialises in Constitutional Law, International Law & Taxation Law.

He started practice as an Advocate in the Allahabad High Court. Later, he served as Law Teacher in Bareily College; Dungar (PG) College, Bikaner; M.D. University, Rohtak; H.P. University, Shimla.

He was also a Visiting Professor in L.B.S. National Academy, Mussoorie; Internal Security Academy, Mt. Abu; and various Institutes in Russia and Poland.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 5:21 PM IST
