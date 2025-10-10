Zen Technologies wins Rs 37-crore order from defence ministry; check stock reaction, deal details

Shares of Zen Technologies closed on a flat note on Friday even as the defence and aerospace firm said it has been awarded an order worth approximately ₹37 crore by the Ministry of Defence, for the supply of anti-drone systems with hard kill capabilities.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received an order from Ministry of Defence, Government of India, valued at approximately Rs. 37 crores for supply of Anti-Drone Systems with Hard Kill. The order will be executed within a year," said the firm.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The order involves the delivery of indigenous systems designed to counter and neutralise aerial threats.

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group are not involved with the awarding entity and that the transaction is not a related party arrangement. "Zen Technologies clarified that its promoters and promoter group have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related party transaction."

On the trading front, shares of Zen Technologies closed 0.32% higher at Rs 1,419.90 on the BSE today.

The multibagger stock has gained 590% in three years and risen 1,600% in five years.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 946.65 on February 19, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 2627.95 on December 24, 2024. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zen Technologies stands at 39.2, signaling it's neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Zen Technologies stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Zen Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems. The company also has a training platform in Hyderabad, with an integration of its complete product range. Its Anti-Drone System (ZADS) system works on drone detection, classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of threat by jamming drone communication.