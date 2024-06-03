scorecardresearch
Zerodha hit by techical glitch, users face Kite login issues

Today's outage is coincided with a remarkable surge in domestic benchmarks, as exit polls projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Zerosha users experienced difficulties while accessing Kite Web.

Users of Zerodha, India's second-largest broking platform, on Monday faced disruptions due to a technical glitch. Users experienced difficulties while accessing Kite Web. Today's outage is coincided with a remarkable surge in domestic benchmarks, as exit polls projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Zerodha, in response to the glitch, said, "Please do a hard refresh by pressing Ctrl + Shift + R, and check? If the issue persists, you can use the Kite app. Alternatively, you can try using an alternate internet connection and check. We've also provided an alternate solution here: https://support.zerodha.com/category/trading-and-markets/kite-web-and-mobile/others/articles/isp-kite-access."

A user impacted by the issue wrote on social platform X (formerly known as Twitter): "Good job when my stock is positive; you will get stuck. When my purchased stock is negative, you will work well. I am leaving your platform soon."

"This was due to an issue with CDSL across brokers. This is now resolved and you can authorize your holdings using CDSL TPIN and OTP," Zerodha replied.

Another user, who faced a similar problem said, "Zerodha is not allowing me sell anything. Poor services. Get it corrected ASAP."

An user also mentioned that he was not able to log in. "Was expecting issues today, But atleast let me login bro!," the person wrote.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 03, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
market today

