Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors shares rise up to 2.34%, top gainers today

Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third consecutive session today led by gains in IT and consumer durables stocks. While Sensex gained 254 points to 51,279, Nifty rose 76 points to 15,174. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended in green. ONGC, Kotak Bank, ITC and HDFC Bank shares were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.05%.

Here's a look at top six gainers on Sensex and Nifty which took the benchmark indices higher today.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC stock ended 2.34% higher at Rs 5541 and was the top Sensex gainer today. Bajaj Finance share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. It has gained 37.83% in one year and risen 4.63% since the beginning of this year.

Sun Pharma: The pharma stock ended 2.18% higher at Rs 625 on BSE and was among the top Sensex gainers. Sun Pharma share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. It has gained 58.25% in one year and and risen 5.51% since the beginning of this year.

Tech Mahindra: The stock of IT firm ended 2.06% higher at Rs 1008.70 on BSE. Tech Mahindra stock has has risen 5.34% in the last 3 days. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 1,016.1, rising 2.81% on BSE. Tech Mahindra share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Eicher Motors: The auto sector stock was the top Nifty gainer ending 3.10% higher at Rs 2,673. The Eicher Motors stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day moving averages. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,687, rising 3.67% against previous close on NSE.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel share ended 3.04% higher at Rs 413.80 on Nifty today. JSW Steel share stands higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. The stock touched an intra day high of Rs 415.30 on Nifty. The stock has gained 80.79% in one year and risen 6.89% since the beginning of this year.

Hindalco Industries: Hindalco Industries stock ended 2.33% higher at Rs 341 today and was among the top Nifty gainers. The share stands higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. It has gained 137.43% in one year and risen 41.37% since the beginning of this year.

