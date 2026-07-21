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CDSL share price: LKP Securities flags downside risk; key support, stop-loss levels to watch

CDSL share price: LKP Securities flags downside risk; key support, stop-loss levels to watch

CDSL shares remain under pressure after slipping below a key moving average. LKP Securities' Rupak De shares crucial support, stop-loss and downside levels.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 2:59 PM IST
CDSL share price: LKP Securities flags downside risk; key support, stop-loss levels to watchResponding to a retail investor query on the stock, De said the chart setup does not yet indicate an immediate reversal.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd or CDSL may not be out of the woods yet. In a market session marked by pressure on financial stocks, LKP Securities Senior Research Analyst Rupak De warned that the depository stock has turned technically weak after slipping below a key moving average, raising the risk of a deeper near-term correction.

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Responding to a retail investor query on the stock, De said the chart setup does not yet indicate an immediate reversal. With CDSL trading around Rs 1,367 against the investor’s buy price of Rs 1,435, the advice was clear: stay cautious and protect capital aggressively.
 

Technical breakdown puts focus on downside
De said, “Today the stock has fallen below its important moving average,” a development that typically signals weakening momentum in the short term. He added that “the correction might extend in the short term,” suggesting that traders should not rush to bottom-fish simply because the stock has already corrected.

His near-term downside marker stands at Rs 1,320, implying that the stock could still see more pressure before finding meaningful support. That makes the current zone critical for investors trying to decide between holding through volatility and cutting exposure.
 

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Why Rs 1,360 is the key line
For existing shareholders, the most important level now is Rs 1,360. De’s strategy is to remain invested only as long as that support holds. “Hold the stock with a stop loss of 1,360. Below 1,360, I think exit would be a better strategy,” he said.

That recommendation reflects a disciplined trading approach rather than a long-term fundamental call. In other words, the stock is not being written off entirely, but the chart structure has weakened enough to warrant a tight risk-management framework.
 

Broader market mood adds to caution
The call also comes at a time when market sentiment has turned selective. The broader backdrop in the session remained subdued, with financials among the pockets facing pressure even as some sectors such as real estate and metals showed relative resilience.

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For a stock like CDSL, which often attracts strong retail participation, such technical breaches can amplify nervousness in the near term. Unless the stock quickly reclaims lost levels, traders may continue to treat rallies as opportunities to reduce risk rather than chase upside.
 

What investors should watch now
The immediate takeaway is straightforward: CDSL remains a hold only with discipline. A sustained move above current levels could stabilise sentiment, but as of now, the technical bias remains cautious. Until a clearer reversal emerges, the Rs 1,360 stop-loss and Rs 1,320 downside zone are likely to define the next leg of the trade.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 21, 2026 2:59 PM IST
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