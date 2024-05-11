CDSL tweaks transaction charges. Check details to know revised rates

Central Depository Services India Ltd (CDSL) has tweaked the transaction charges for its customers. As per the new notification, the CSDL has slashed the transaction charges by 50 paise per debit across all existing slabs. An additional discount of 25 paise has been imposed on debit transactions in the demat account where the first/sole holder of such account is a female.

Besides, an additional discount of Rs. 0.25 per debit transaction for Mutual Funds ISINs and the same discount per debit transaction for Bond ISINs will be offered.

CSDL said above transaction charges shall be applicable to all securities except for Commercial Paper, Certificate of Deposits and Government Securities.

CSDL noted that the Participant shall, apart from such fees, charges and deposits as may be payable to SEBI, pay to CDSL such fees, charges and deposits as are specified herein under, along with taxes on such payments, as applicable.

In the event of the Participant failing to make payment of the fees, charges or deposits, as the case may be, by the respective due dates specified in bills raised by CDSL, in addition to any other rights or remedies that may be available to CDSL against the Participant, the Participant shall be liable to pay interest to CDSL on such delayed payment or part thereof on the quantum of such delayed payment at the rate as may be prescribed by CDSL from time to time.

Such fees, charges and deposits shall be subject to any change or revision from time to time by CDSL provided however that CDSL shall, before effecting any increase in the fees, charges or deposits payable by the Participant as aforesaid, give the Participant at least one month’s notice in that behalf.

Particulars Charges payable to CDSL

Minimum monthly bill for Main DP: Rs.8,000/-

Minimum monthly bill for Branch DP directly connected to CDSL: Rs.8,000/-

Account Maintenance Charges for Non-corporates: Nil

Account Maintenance charges for Corporates and Client Securities Margin Pledge Account: Rs.500/- per annum (@)

Transaction Charges: No charges are levied on credits, except a flat fee of Rs.5.50 per credit transaction into the Principle Account that originates from the Clearing House Account.

Settlement Charges: Rs.500/- per month per CMID ($).

Dematerialisation: Nil

Rematerialisation: A fee of Rs.10/- for every 100 securities or part thereof; subject to maximum fee of Rs.5,00,000/-or a Flat fee of Rs.10/- per certificate, whichever is higher payable on confirmation of the request. However no fee shall be collected in case of Government Securities.