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Closing Auction Session here to stay, says Sebi chairman Pandey

Closing Auction Session here to stay, says Sebi chairman Pandey

According to Tuhin Kanta Pandey, many market participants have said that wherever the CAS was introduced, liquidity was always an issue initially and it builds up over time. 

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Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 8:07 PM IST
Closing Auction Session here to stay, says Sebi chairman PandeyThe closing price auction was rolled out in August for efficient discovery of closing stock prices.

Even as there have been multiple complaints over the closing auction session (CAS) that was introduced recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has stressed that CAS will not be done away with.

"CAS is not going anywhere. CAS is here to stay," Pandey told reporters on Thursday at the Global Fintech Fest.

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The closing price auction was rolled out in August for efficient discovery of closing stock prices. This replaced the earlier VWAP (volume weighted average price) system.

However, there have been complaints about large, sudden swings and last minute order imbalances, with the impact more on derivative expiry days. Liquidity issues too have been flagged.

But, Pandey said that MSCI had in fact acknowledged that the recent rebalancing went well under CAS.

"Many market participants have told us that initially everywhere the CAS was brought in, liquidity was always an issue and it builds up over time," he pointed.

Pandey's statement comes on a day sharp swings were observed in the final minutes of trade on Thursday, with the CAS again in focus.

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SEBI had stated last week that it would review the methodology for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts on expiry. A consultation paper is to be issued soon.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 8:07 PM IST
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