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Power stocks: Nuvama picks ACME Solar, NTPC, Power Grid; check target prices

Power stocks: Nuvama picks ACME Solar, NTPC, Power Grid; check target prices

ACMESOLAR401.60(2.67%)

Nuvama noted that electricity supply during solar hours continued to exceed demand, while prices remained low. In non-solar hours, supply declined, it added.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 5:51 PM IST
Power stocks: Nuvama picks ACME Solar, NTPC, Power Grid; check target pricesNuvama identified ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, NTPC Ltd and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd as its top picks in the power sector.

India's power demand rose 12.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2026, supported by higher average temperatures amid a softer-than-expected monsoon, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"Average temperature rose minimally to 27.91°C in Aug-26 as compared to 26.81°C in Aug-25. Peak demand reached ~258GW, up ~12.4 per cent YoY, from 229GW in Aug-25, while all-India thermal PLF improved to 66.8 per cent from 61.7 per cent," the domestic brokerage said.

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Nuvama noted that electricity supply during solar hours continued to exceed demand, while prices remained low. In non-solar hours, supply declined, it added.

"Solar hour supply continued to outpace demand even as prices remained low, whereas non-solar hours witnessed a dip in supply. IEX's Aug-26 electricity volumes rose 20.25 per cent YoY mainly due to TAM volumes, which grew ~111 per cent YoY," the brokerage said.

Against this backdrop, Nuvama identified ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, NTPC Ltd and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd as its top picks in the power sector.

The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on ACME Solar and NTPC, with 12-month target prices of Rs 448 and Rs 445, respectively.

For Power Grid, Nuvama has a 'Hold' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 283.

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Meanwhile, shares of Power Grid climbed 2.27 per cent to close at Rs 272 on Thursday, while NTPC rose 1.13 per cent to settle at Rs 337. ACME Solar declined 1.33 per cent to end at Rs 396.95.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 5:51 PM IST
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