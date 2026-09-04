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56% rally in TBZ stock: Upper circuit led to record high today; here's why

56% rally in TBZ stock: Upper circuit led to record high today; here's why

TBZ480.85(10.00%)

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri shares surged 10% to close at Rs 472.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3153 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 6:13 PM IST
56% rally in TBZ stock: Upper circuit led to record high today; here's why The multibagger stock has already clocked rally of 240% in six months and zoomed 504% in five years.

Shares of gems, jewellery and watches player Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd surged 56% this week. The stellar rally in the stock came after GRT Jewellers India on August 31 (Monday) agreed to buy a 74.12% stake in the jewellery retailer for up to Rs 1,034 crore. The announcement was made after market hours on Monday. The stock closed at Rs 305.45 in the same session.

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In the current session, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri shares surged 10% to close at Rs 472.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3153 crore.

The multibagger stock has already clocked rally of 240% in six months and zoomed 504% in five years. It hit an all-time high of Rs 472.50 on BSE today. In terms of technicals, the stock is strongly overbought with its RSI rising to 84.4.

As per share purchase agreement, GRT would acquire the Promoter’s stake for an aggregate value of up to Rs. 1,033.71 Crores. The consummation of the SPA will be subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. GRT will also be launching an open offer for another 26% as per applicable SEBI regulations.

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Deloitte was the lead advisor to the transaction and Axis Capital acted as the financial advisor for GRT.

GRT Jewellers has around 6,50,000 sq.ft of retail space and has good presence in the ecommerce space. It also operates few sub brands like Oriana for Light Weight Affordable Jewellery in gold and diamonds and also Silvana for Silver Jewellery collections. With loyal customer base of over 15 million, GRT is one of India’s fast growing jewellery chains.

On the other hand, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has pan India retail presence through 37 stores which helps the company to stay close to its customers and respond to their evolving preferences.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 6:13 PM IST
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