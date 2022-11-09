Pandemic has changed the MBA market; SP Jain Global's founder tells you how

After the pandemic, online and offline are separate markets for MBA programmes now and both have takers, according to business school SP Jain Global Group’s Founder & President Nitish Jain.

“During Covid, our full-time on-campus programme saw a dip, but it was much more than offset by rise in online MBA programmes. Now, in the post-Covid period, students are coming back to the campus. There are two markets now – one who wants a full-time experience and one who is happy with part-time experience, and we offer both courses,” he told Business Today on the sidelines of an event to launch SP Jain School of Global Management’s London campus.

The school offers a one-year Global MBA programme and has campuses in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai. The new campus, ‘SPJ London’ will begin delivering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by mid-2023, subject to regulatory approvals. They will be accredited by the Office for Students, Department for Education, UK, and will grant students a UK degree.

On the choice of location for the fifth campus, Jain told Business Today: “Unemployment is only 3.5 per cent in UK. After Brexit, there is a shortage of talent there. The defining moment was Brexit, after which a lot of Europeans had to leave England in 2020. So, there’s a vacuum for talent and it’s a hot job market in London.” He also said the new campus to be located in London’s financial, business and tech district of Canary Wharf will be minutes from global financial giants such as HSBC, Barclays, JP Morgan, Citibank, American Express and Credit Suisse.

“Many congratulations to SP Jain School of Global Management on selecting London as the location for their next international campus. Last year, over 108,000 visas were issued to Indian students – up 93 per cent on the previous year - a sign of the magnetic attraction of UK education for people all across India,” Alan Gemmell, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, was quoted as saying in a press release.

