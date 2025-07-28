Business Today
SEBIvsSCAM: SEBI and NSE join forces to protect investors from financial frauds

To reach a wide audience, the NSE will use a multi-platform media approach — spanning TV, radio, print, digital, and social media — along with physical, digital, and hybrid Investor Awareness Programs.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025 7:45 PM IST
The move comes at a time when digital financial frauds are becoming more sophisticated.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has rolled out a nationwide investor awareness campaign — #SEBIvsSCAM — aimed at educating the public about financial scams and how to stay protected.

As part of this initiative, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), under SEBI’s guidance, has launched a comprehensive investor protection drive to support and amplify the campaign.

The move comes at a time when digital financial frauds are becoming more sophisticated. Fraudsters are leveraging fake trading apps, deepfake videos, unregistered advisors, and social media stock tips to deceive investors. Common traps include guaranteed return promises, pump-and-dump schemes, dabba trading, and fraudulent FPI offers — all of which have led to significant investor losses.

#SEBIvsSCAM is designed to promote safer investment practices and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions. By spotlighting red flags and offering actionable guidance, the campaign aims to build a secure and transparent investment environment.

To reach a wide audience, the NSE will use a multi-platform media approach — spanning TV, radio, print, digital, and social media — along with physical, digital, and hybrid Investor Awareness Programs. The initiative will be rolled out across urban and rural areas in multiple languages to ensure accessibility.

Investor advisory: Stay alert, stay protected

  • Don’t fall for assured or fixed returns in the securities market — such promises are illegal.
  • Ignore unsolicited investment messages.
  • Always verify through SEBI, NSE, or company websites.
  • Avoid unregulated apps and chat groups offering investment tips.
  • Engage only with SEBI-registered intermediaries. Verify credentials at https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognised=yes
  • Download apps only from SEBI-registered trading members. Check apps at https://www.nseindia.com/trade/members-compliance/list-of-mobile-applications
  • Transfer funds only to registered client accounts. Verify details (https://enit.nseindia.com/MemDirWeb/form/tradingMemberLocator_beta.jsp
  • From October 1, 2025, use standardised UPI handles (e.g., abc.brk\@validbank) for payments to intermediaries.
  • Report frauds at [cybercrime.gov.in](https://www.cybercrime.gov.in) or call 1930.
  • Investor support: Call NSE at 1800 266 0050.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 7:45 PM IST
