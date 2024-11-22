Sensex up over 1,800 points as Adani stocks rebound; Nifty tops 23,850: Investor wealth jumps Rs 6.9L cr

Domestic stocks rose sharply in Friday's trade, helped by a decent rebound in Adani Group shares. On the sector-specific front, the surge was supported by gains in banks, financials, IT and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged more than 1,800 points to trade above 78,950 level, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved up 526 points to trade at 23,876. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that more than Rs 6.9 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), L&T and Bharti Airtel lifted the indices higher.

Related Articles

Today, most Adani stocks recovered just a day after it was reported that Adani Group's chair Gautam Adani had been indicted in the US on bribery and fraud charges. The Indian conglomerate has issued a clarification over the US Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations and called the charges 'baseless'.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 6.9 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 6.95 lakh crore to Rs 432.34 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 425.38 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

147 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 147 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Coforge, Coromandel International, Crisil, Federal Bank, Fortis, Mastek, National Aluminium and Persistent Systems hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 98 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,365 stocks in the green

Out of 3,942 stocks, 2,365 stocks were seen advancing. 1,422 stocks were declining, while 155 stocks remained unchanged.

Banks, financials, IT & energy stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were ICICI Bank, SBI, RIL, Infy, TCS, L&T, Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HCLTechnologies. ICICI, SBI and Reliance alone contributed positively to the around 376-point climb.

On NSE, 15 out of the 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the NSE index by rising 1.25 per cent, 1.37 per cent, 1.69 per cent and 1.50 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Media shed 0.05 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 5,320.68 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 4,200.16 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.