Sensex surges over 1,150 points, Nifty tops 24,750; investor wealth jumps Rs 7.07L cr

Domestic stocks rose sharply in Friday's deals, led by strong gains in IT, metals and pharma stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rallied 1,171 points or 1.46 per cent to trade at 81,211, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 374 points or 1.53 per cent to trade at 24,780. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that around Rs 7.07 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.07 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 7.07 lakh crore to Rs 456.90 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 449.82 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

295 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 295 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Affle (India), Alembic Pharma, Ashok Leyland, BASF India, Biocon, Castrol, Crompton, Deepak Fertilisers, Deepak Nitrate, Divi's Labs, Eicher Motors and Eris hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 14 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,725 stocks in the green

Out of 3,971 stocks, 2,725 stocks were seen advancing on BSE. 1,124 stocks were declining, while 122 stocks remained unchanged.

NIACL, GIC-Re & Infibeam jump up to 15%

Stocks such as The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC-Re), Infibeam Avenues, SJVN, Network18, Mphasis, Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Amara Raja Energy, Punjab & Sind Bank, Zensar Tech, Bajali Amines, Tata Motors and Adani Energy Solutions surged as much as 14.72 per cent.

IT, metals & pharma stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Infy, Airtel, RIL, TCS, Kotak Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, HCLTech and Sun Pharma. Infosys, Airtel and Reliance alone contributed positively to the around 393-point climb.

On NSE, all 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma outperformed the NSE index by rising 2.46 per cent, 3.05 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 2,605.49 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 2,431.69 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.