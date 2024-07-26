Indian Oil Corporation & Tata Motors: What Kiran Jani of Jainam Broking says on these 2 stocks

Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, on Friday selected Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd as one of his top picks for the day. "IOC is our first pick and looking at current market price, we are expecting the stock to retest Rs 195 level with a strict stop loss of Rs 169," the market expert told Business Today TV. IOC shares were last seen trading 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 176.45 today.

Related Articles

When asked about Tata Motors Ltd shares, Jani said, "The stock has seen a very good upmove. One can consider buying it at current levels for an upside target of Rs 1,150. Keep a strict stop loss placed at Rs 1,040." Tata Motors rose 1.74 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 1,110. Last checked, the counter was up 0.80 per cent at Rs 1,099.80.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks were trading higher today, led by gains in metals, IT, pharma, consumer durables and automobile stocks. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were positive as well.

14 out of the 16 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Auto were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 2.62 per cent, 1.73 per cent, 1.77 per cent, 1.34 per cent and 1.53 per cent. In contrast, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Bank were down 0.25 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Apollo Hospitals was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 3.65 per cent to trade at Rs 6,618.9. Divi's Labs, SBI Life, Airtel and Shriram Finance rose up to 3.59 per cent.

In contrast, Axis Bank, ONGC, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and BPCL Bank were the top laggards on Nifty50.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,713 shares were advancing while 1,032 were declining on BSE.