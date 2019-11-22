scorecardresearch
Sensex Today Live: Share market in red, Sensex falls 220 points, Nifty at 11,900; IT stocks decline

Nov 22, 2019, Updated Nov 22, 2019, 3:59 PM IST

Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell 0.40% each by the closing bell on Friday, tracking weak global equities as conflicting signals on trade talks kept investors on the sidelines. BSE Sensex closed 215 points lower at 40,359 and Nifty ended 54 points lower at 11,914. The worst performers in the last hour of trade included Bharti Infratel, Infosys, UPL, Asian Paints and TCS, while top gainers were Tata Steel, NTPC, Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment and JSW Steel. While auto, media, metal and realty indices closed in the green, pharma, FMCG, IT and banking sector based indices closed in the red.

8:50 AM (1 year ago)

SGX Nifty trades marginally lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
SGX Nifty, Nifty Futures, currently trades 6 points lower at 11,970, indicating a negative opening for the broader domestic market on Friday.
8:54 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On Wall Street, stocks dipped on Thursday as investors awaited further developments from the US-China trade deal, that has yet not given any no concrete signs.

Elsewhere in Asia, indices namely Nikkei, Straits Times, Hang Seng traded higher, followed by marginally higher KOSPI index, while Taiwan Index and Shanghai indices traded tad lower.
8:57 AM (1 year ago)

Trade deal uncertainty

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Worries of "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China not occurring until next year weighed on investor sentiments. In the meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, that hampered further progress in end of the 16-month-long trade war.
9:04 AM (1 year ago)

Sony in talks to acquire stake in Network18

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Network18's shares were trading 15% higher on BSE on Thursday at Rs 29.60, after reports suggested that Japan's Sony Corp was in talks to buy stake in company promoted by Mukesh Ambani owned-Reliance Industries (RIL).

The company on Thursday after market hours clarified on the reports of Sony stake purchase that it is evaluating various opportunities on an ongoing basis.

9:05 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-Open Market

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
At the pre-open session Friday, Sensex gained 48 points to 40,623 while Nifty trades 5 points lower at 11,962 level.

 
9:08 AM (1 year ago)

NTPC may offer Rs 10,000 cr for govt's stake in NEEPCO, THDC

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
NTPC, in a move to acquire THDC and Neepco, may make an aggressive bid of about Rs 10,000 crore, media reports suggested.

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment in two hydro power-producing companies, THDC and Neepco to state-owned NTPC.

9:11 AM (1 year ago)

RBI takes DHFL to insolvency process

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), with nearly 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) owed to its staggering 85,000-plus list of financial creditors, will go into insolvency proceedings, the central bank said on Wednesday, making it the first financial institution to test the new laws.

9:15 AM (1 year ago)

ICRA predicts India's Q2FY20 GDP growth rate fall to 4.7%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


ICRA, a leading ratings firm, expects further deterioration in the growth of India's GDP to 4.7% in Q2FY2020. This was on back of weakening momentum in the industry.


The ratings firm said that manufacturing growth is expected to decelerate further from the marginal 0.6 per cent in Q1 of FY2020 on back of subdued domestic demand, investment activity, and non-oil merchandise exports weighing upon volume expansion.


ICRA also forecasts gross value added (GVA) at basic prices on a yearly basis to 4.5% respectively in Q2FY2020.

9:19 AM (1 year ago)

Market opens higher, but erases gains to trade in red

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex opened at 40,653.17 against the previous close of 40,575.17, although erased early gains to trade 20 points lower at 40,553. Similarly, Nifty opened at 12,025.65 against the closing of 11,968, but fell later to trade 13 points lower at 11,954.
9:30 AM (1 year ago)

Sector advance-decline update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Out of 11 sectoral indices in Nifty, 5 indices namely IT, auto, banking, financial services and private banking indices traded in the red, while FMCG, metal, media, pharma, PSU banking and realty traded in the green.

 
9:32 AM (1 year ago)

Tata Power rises 1.5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



Share price of Tata Power, a part of Tata group, rose 1.5% in Friday's early trade after the firm announced that it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.


"The company has issued 15,000 NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on November 21, 2019," Tata Power Company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
9:52 AM (1 year ago)

Share price of Network 18 Media Investments rises over 14%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Network 18 Media Investments' shares climbed over 14% in Friday's early trade after media reports suggested that Japan's Sony Corp was in talks to buy stake in company promoted by Mukesh Ambani owned-Reliance Industries (RIL).

The share price of Network 18 Media Investments has risen 14.44% to day to the day's high of Rs 31.70, against the previous closing price of Rs 27.70. The share price currently trades 10.7 points lower from its 52-week high of Rs 42.40 on the BSE.


Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with  our obligations under Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and  Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," it added.

10:22 AM (1 year ago)

Brent Crude declines

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Brent Crude slipped as persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between US-China kept trades muted. The global oil benchmark currently trades at $63.60 per barrel, down 0.58%.

 
10:32 AM (1 year ago)

CSB Bank IPO to open today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



The initial public offering (IPO) of Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB), has opened today for subscription today, November 22. The CSB Bank IPO closes on November 26 (Tuesday).

The Kerala-based lender has raised over Rs 184 crore from 24 anchor investors, anchor investor offer period, that was one working day prior to the IPO opening date on November 21. CSB bank has priced the sale of shares at Rs 193-195 apiece.

IPO of CSB Bank consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 24 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,97,78,298 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

One of the oldest private sector banks in India with a history of over 98 years, CSB Bank offers a wide range of products and services to its overall customer base of 1.3 million as on March 31, 2019, with primary focus on SME, retail, and NRI customers.

10:40 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Share Market Today: Amid conflicting signals on trade talks, Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty followed global trend and traded majorly bearish on Friday. Sensex trades 130 points lower at 40,450 and Nifty fell 39 points lower to 11,929 level.

The Worst performers in the first hour of trade included Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra,  HCL Tech and TCS, while top gainers were NTPC, ITC, Zee Entertainment, YES Bank and PowerGrid Corporation.

 
11:19 AM (1 year ago)

RITES shares declines over 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
RITES share price fell more than 3% in Friday's early trade after government said is plans to sell up to 15% equity (3.75 crore share) in the company via Offer For Sale (OFS) mechanism on the exchange bourses BSE and NSE.

According to the filing, Government is going to sell 2.5 crore shares, representing 10% equity of the total paid-up equity capital of the company, to non-retail investors on Thursday, on November 22 and in the event of over subscription, the government has given an option to additionally sell 1.25 crore equity shares, representing another 5% stake on Friday to retail investors, through the offer-for-sale mechanism on the BSE and the NSE.

12:10 PM (1 year ago)

FII turn positive, DII negative on Thursday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5,023.54 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 247.74 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
12:13 PM (1 year ago)

IT stocks decline

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
IT stocks traded lower today, with Wipro and Infosys being the top losers in early morning trade amid reports of changes in US work visa requirements, that aimed in protecting American workers. This also fuelled the overall weakness in the market.

On NSE, Nifty IT index led losses as it fell nearly 2% in the early trade.


 
12:16 PM (1 year ago)

Rupee gains after opening lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
After opening tad lower at 71.77 per dollar, Rupee, the domestic unit gained 6 paise to 71.70 against US dollar, in line with Asian peers, amid fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices. The local currency on Thursday had closed at 71.76 against the US dollar.

12:42 PM (1 year ago)

NTPC shares rise 3.61%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

NTPC shares rose 3.61% to Rs 119.25 in Friday early trade after media reports suggested that the company may make an aggressive bid of about Rs 10,000 crore in a move to acquire THDC and Neepco.

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment in two hydro power-producing companies, THDC and Neepco to state-owned NTPC.

Further, financial services company Morgan Stanley upgraded the rating of the company to overweight, with a target at Rs 152 per share.
