Sensex Today Live: Share market in red, Sensex falls 220 points, Nifty at 11,900; IT stocks decline

10:32 AM (1 year ago)

CSB Bank IPO to open today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The initial public offering (IPO) of Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB), has opened today for subscription today, November 22. The CSB Bank IPO closes on November 26 (Tuesday).The Kerala-based lender has raised over Rs 184 crore from 24 anchor investors, anchor investor offer period, that was one working day prior to the IPO opening date on November 21. CSB bank has priced the sale of shares at Rs 193-195 apiece.IPO of CSB Bank consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 24 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,97,78,298 equity shares by the selling shareholders.One of the oldest private sector banks in India with a history of over 98 years, CSB Bank offers a wide range of products and services to its overall customer base of 1.3 million as on March 31, 2019, with primary focus on SME, retail, and NRI customers.