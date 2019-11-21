Sony in talks to acquire stake in Mukesh Ambani's Network18: report

Japan's Sony Corp is in talks to buy stake in Network18 Media and Investments Ltd, promoted by Mukesh Ambani owned-Reliance Industries (RIL).

Ambani through a network of subsidiaries owns a controlling stake in Network18.

With the aim to tap the thriving demand for content in India, Sony presently is carrying out due diligence on Network18 before it comes up with any likely offer, according to a Bloomberg report.

Also Read: Sony launches wearable AC! It's smaller than smartphone, costs about Rs 9,000

The Japanese giant is reviewing various deal structures, comprising a bid for the company or a merger of Sony's Indian business with Network18's entertainment channels.

Meanwhile, the discussions are in their initial phase and might not conclude in a transaction, the report added.

Also Read: Microsoft, Sony collaborate to stream games and content to consumers

Network18's shares were trading 15% higher on BSE on Thursday at Rs 29.60, as compared to its previous close.

The deal is a win-win situation for both the companies. If successful, it will aid Sony strengthen its local offerings taking on its competitors such as Netflix and also give Ambani access to international content.

Also Read: Sony may buy 20% stake in Zee; to help company repay its Rs 13,000 crore debt

Meanwhile, declining to comment further, an RIL spokesman told the news agency, "Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis."

The discussions on a possible deal between Sony and Network18 come amid a heating up competition between streaming companies to tap a high viewer base in India's lucrative but crowded digital content market.

Also Read: RIL share price hits fresh 52-week high, market capitalisation inches closer to Rs 10 lakh crore mark

Network's channel portfolio comprises VH1, MTV, Nickelodeon, CNBC TV18, news portals such as Firstpost and Moneycontrol and a host of other vernacular channels.

Meanwhile, Sony operates in India through its Sony Pictures Networks India, which operates a bouquets of channels including Sony Entertainment Television, with a reach of nearly 700 million viewers in the country.

Also Read:Reliance Industries' deal with Aramco: Mukesh Ambani wants chemicals to dominate Jamnagar refinery output