RITES share price falls over 3% as govt to sell 15% stake via OFS

RITES share price fell in early trade today after the company announced in its regulatory filing that government is going to sell up to 15% stake (3.75 crore shares) in the company via Offer For Sale (OFS) mechanism on BSE and NSE.

RITES shares opened lower Friday and later declined 3.43% to touch an intraday low of Rs 295.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, against the last closing price of 305.85.

As per market depth data on BSE, there are 61% buyers bidding against 39% sellers offering the stock. RITES share price currently trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. Volume-wise, 0.21 lakh shares and 5.43 lakhs shares changed hands on BSE and NSE, respectively.

According to the filing submitted yesterday post-market hours, the government will sell 2.5 crore shares, representing 10% equity, on November 22. In the event of oversubscription, the government has given an option to additionally sell 1.25 crore equity shares, representing another 5% stake on November 25. The floor price for the OFS is decided at Rs 293.5 per share, with a base size of Rs 733.50 crore.

Only non-retail investors can apply for bids on November 22 and retail investors and for non-retail investors forward their bids can apply on November 25, the filing added.

