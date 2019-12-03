Sensex Today: Share market ends in red, Sensex closes 126 points lower; Nifty at 11,994

12:07 PM (1 year ago)

Maruti shares rise

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Maruti announced today that it has increased prices across various models, as the cost of production of vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs."It has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020," the company said in a BSE filing. The price increase shall vary for different models, it added.Post the announcement, Maruti shares gained 95 points or 1.33% to the high of Rs 7,233 against the previous closing price of Rs 7,137 on the BSE. With a trend reversal, Maruti share price has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall.