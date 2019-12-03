Sensex Today: Share market ends in red, Sensex closes 126 points lower; Nifty at 11,994

Specials
Rupee, the local currency appreciated by 8 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors were hopeful that the Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut to boost economic growth.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.66, then gained some momentum and touched a high of 71.58 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its last close.
