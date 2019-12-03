scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Share market ends in red, Sensex closes 126 points lower; Nifty at 11,994

Dec 03, 2019, Updated Dec 03, 2019, 3:47 PM IST

Share Market Today: Domestic equity market ended on a bearish note Tuesday, backed by heavy selling pressure across all sectors amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex ended 126 points lower at 40,675 and NSE Nifty50 closed 54 points lower at 11,994. Sectorally, except IT and realty, all the other sector-based indices ended in the red, with over 2.5% fall in metal, media and PSU bank scrips. YES Bank, Infratel, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment and Adani Ports were among the top losers in Tuesday's trading session. Top performers in today's trade were Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv. In domestic cues, market participants hoped for another rate cut ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision, scheduled on Thursday. Market sentiments were also dampened after the quarterly GDP fell to 6-year low at 4.5%. Globally, markets saw sell-offs after the US declared re-imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.

 

 

9:36 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


New global trade tensions with US implementing tariffs against Brazil and Argentina kept market sentiments bearish world wide. President Donald Trump tweeted that he would restore tariffs on steel imported from Brazil and Argentina.

Amid disappointing US economic data, Wall Street closed in the red on Monday, with three major indices pulling back from last week's record highs. Nasdaq Composite shed 1%, followed by Dow Jones Industrial Average at 0.67% and S&P 500 down 0.62%.


In Asia, only Taiwan index traded marginally higher, followed by Straits Times, Shanghai Comp and KOSPI that traded marginally lower and Hang Seng declining 29 points. Where Japan's Nikkei shed 1.1%, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45%
9:37 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee ened lower on Monday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Rupee, the local currency, close 3 paise lower at 71.62 per dollar on Monday
9:42 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Domestic equity market started on a bearish note Tuesday, backed by heavy selling pressure in metal stocks amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex currently trades 65 points lower at 40,737 and NSE Nifty50 trades 16 points lower at 12,030.
9:42 AM (1 year ago)

Sectors Today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sectorally, losses in FMCG, IT, media, metal and banking indices capped gains in pharma, PSU banks, realty, energy and auto.
9:42 AM (1 year ago)

Losers and Gainers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Infratel, Tata Steel, Vadanta, JSW Steel and Hindalco were among the top losers in Tuesday's trading session. Top performers in the morning trade were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, YES Bank, SBI and Britannia.
9:44 AM (1 year ago)

Stocks in focus today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, TCS, Adani Enterprises, Biocon, Bank of Baroda, TCS among others are the top stocks to be in limelight for today's session.

Read more
9:45 AM (1 year ago)

FIIs back to negative, DII turn bullish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 1,731.33 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 753.99 crore on Monday.

 
9:47 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.70 per US dollar on Tuesday compared to the previous close 71.66 against the American currency.
10:01 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
In domestic cues, market participants stayed muted hoping Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut in the ensuing RBI policy review meet this week.

Globally, markets traded lower after US declared re-imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.

The fresh trade war tensions along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments, traders said.
10:21 AM (1 year ago)

Biocon up 5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Biocon shares rose nearly 5% in Tuesday's early session after the pharmaceutical firm with Mylan NV announced the launch of Ogivri M (trastuzumab-dkst), a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab) in the United States. Following the announcement, Biocon shares opened at a gain of 4.81%, to its intraday high at Rs 299.7 on BSE.

Ogivri is available in a 420 mg multi-dose vial and a 150mg single-dose vial in order to provide patient dosing and treatment flexibility.

Read more
10:28 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.58 per dollar

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Rupee, the local currency appreciated by 8 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors were hopeful that the Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut to boost economic growth.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.66, then gained some momentum and touched a high of 71.58 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its last close.

Read more

10:35 AM (1 year ago)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO- Second day of bidding

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


The initial public offer (IPO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank received an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 1.76 times on its second day of bidding process, as of 1015 IST Tuesday.

The IPO of the microfinance lender received bids for 21.79 crore shares compared to the issue size of 12.39 crore shares. Of 21.79 crore bids received for the issue, 15.30 crore bids were received at the cut-off price.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 750 crore.

A portion of the issue, aggregating up to Rs 75 crore, has been made available for shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services at a discount of Rs 2 per share to the final issue price.

Here's all you need to know on the IPO
10:42 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank trades 2% lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Shares of YES Bank traded 2.73% lower at Rs 62.3 on Tuesday's early session. Earlier the stock also rose 2% to make an intraday high of Rs 65.35. YES Bank stock price has lost 10.35% in the last 3 sessions of straight fall.

Read more
11:07 AM (1 year ago)

Alembic Pharma rises 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Alembic Pharma share price rose 2.99% to the intraday high of Rs 571.5.  The company announced that its JV Aleor Dermaceuticals has received USFDA tentative approval for Diclofenac Sodium TopicalSolution USP, 2%.

 
11:13 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank files insolvency petition against Jaypee Healthcare

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

On Monday, Yes Bank, under the IBC code initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) before the Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Jaypee Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of Jaypee Infratech. Yes Bank reportedly has claims worth Rs 189.4 crore against Jaypee Infratech which is the promoter company of Jaypee Healthcare.
12:00 PM (1 year ago)

Siddharth Mittal takes over as CEO of Biocon

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Biocon announced today that Siddharth Mittal will be taking over as the Chief Executive Officer & Joint Managing Director of Biocon Limited starting December 1, 2019. Mittal has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company since August 2014.

Mittal takes over from Dr. Arun Chandavarkar who retired as Chief Executive Officer & Joint Managing Director of Biocon on Nov 30, 2019, after 29 years of outstanding contribution to the evolution and success of Biocon, the filing added.
12:07 PM (1 year ago)

Maruti shares rise

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Maruti announced today that it has increased prices across various models, as the cost of production of vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs.

"It has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020," the company said in a BSE filing. The price increase shall vary for different models, it added.

Post the announcement, Maruti shares gained 95 points or 1.33% to the high of Rs 7,233 against the previous closing price of Rs 7,137 on the BSE. With a trend reversal, Maruti share price has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall.

Read more
12:21 PM (1 year ago)

Indices decline further

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: Domestic equity market has fallen further on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty declining over 0.50% each, backed by heavy selling pressure across all sectors amid weak global equities.

BSE S&P Sensex currently trades 200 points lower at 40,601 and NSE Nifty50 trades 72 points lower at 11,975.

Sectorally, except gains registered in IT and realty, all the other sector-based indices currently trade in the red, with over 2.5% fall in metal and PSU bank scrips.

Infratel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Adani Ports were among the top losers in Tuesday's trading session. Top performers in the today's trade were Bajaj Auto, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys and Titan.
12:33 PM (1 year ago)

Eicher Motors' shares fall 1.73%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Eicher Motors' share price has fallen 1.73% to the low of Rs 21,350 against the previous closing price of Rs 21,727.20 on Tuesday.

On Monday,  Eicher Motors reported a 8% fall in total two-wheeler sales at 60,411 units against 65,744 units in  November last year. Its total VECV (JV between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors) sales for November declined 23.9% at 3,594 units against 4,720 units.

Share price of Eicher Motors closed 5.29% or 1,211 points lower at Rs 21,679 on same day.

During the last one year, the stock has lost 7.3% and fallen 5.79% since the beginning of this year.

Read more
12:36 PM (1 year ago)

Ujiivan Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 2.43 times

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Ujiivan Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed 2.43 times on the second day of the issue today by 12:00 pm.

IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank received bids for 30.13 crore shares against the issue size of 12.39 crore shares in the afternoon session today. Bids for 21.09 crore shares were received at the cut off price of Rs 37.

The price band for the IPO of small finance bank stood at Rs 36-Rs 37.

Read more
