Sensex Today LIVE: Market opens in red, Sensex falls 75 points; Nifty below 12,030

11:13 IST YES Bank files insolvency petition against Jaypee Healthcare

On Monday, Yes Bank, under the IBC code initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) before the Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Jaypee Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of Jaypee Infratech. Yes Bank reportedly has claims worth Rs 189.4 crore against Jaypee Infratech which is the promoter company of Jaypee Healthcare.

11:13 IST:

11:07 IST Alembic Pharma rises 3% Alembic Pharma share price rose 2.99% to the intraday high of Rs 571.5. The company announced that its JV Aleor Dermaceuticals has received USFDA tentative approval for Diclofenac Sodium TopicalSolution USP, 2%.





10:42 IST YES Bank trades 2% lower



Shares of YES Bank traded 2.73% lower at Rs 62.3 on Tuesday's early session. Earlier the stock also rose 2% to make an intraday high of Rs 65.35. YES Bank stock price has lost 10.35% in the last 3 sessions of straight fall.







10:42 IST:



10:35 IST Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO- Second day of bidding



The initial public offer (IPO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank received an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 1.76 times on its second day of bidding process, as of 1015 IST Tuesday.



The IPO of the microfinance lender received bids for 21.79 crore shares compared to the issue size of 12.39 crore shares. Of 21.79 crore bids received for the issue, 15.30 crore bids were received at the cut-off price.



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 750 crore.



A portion of the issue, aggregating up to Rs 75 crore, has been made available for shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services at a discount of Rs 2 per share to the final issue price.



Here's all you need to know on the IPO

10:35 IST:



10:28 IST Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.58 per dollar Rupee, the local currency appreciated by 8 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors were hopeful that the Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut to boost economic growth.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.66, then gained some momentum and touched a high of 71.58 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its last close.



Read more

10:21 IST Biocon up 5%

Biocon shares rose nearly 5% in Tuesday's early session after the pharmaceutical firm with Mylan NV announced the launch of Ogivri M (trastuzumab-dkst), a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab) in the United States. Following the announcement, Biocon shares opened at a gain of 4.81%, to its intraday high at Rs 299.7 on BSE.



Ogivri is available in a 420 mg multi-dose vial and a 150mg single-dose vial in order to provide patient dosing and treatment flexibility.

10:21 IST:

10:01 IST Market Update In domestic cues, market participants stayed muted hoping Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut in the ensuing RBI policy review meet this week.



Globally, markets traded lower after US declared re-imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.



The fresh trade war tensions along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments, traders said.

09:47 IST Rupee opens lower The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.70 per US dollar on Tuesday compared to the previous close 71.66 against the American currency.

09:45 IST FIIs back to negative, DII turn bullish Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 1,731.33 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 753.99 crore on Monday.





09:44 IST Stocks in focus today Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, TCS, Adani Enterprises, Biocon, Bank of Baroda, TCS among others are the top stocks to be in limelight for today's session.



Read more

09:42 IST Losers and Gainers Infratel, Tata Steel, Vadanta, JSW Steel and Hindalco were among the top losers in Tuesday's trading session. Top performers in the morning trade were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, YES Bank, SBI and Britannia.