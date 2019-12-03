Sensex Today LIVE: Market opens in red, Sensex falls 75 points; Nifty below 12,030

YES Bank files insolvency petition against Jaypee Healthcare
On Monday, Yes Bank, under the IBC code initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) before the Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Jaypee Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of Jaypee Infratech. Yes Bank reportedly has claims worth Rs 189.4 crore against Jaypee Infratech which is the promoter company of Jaypee Healthcare.
Alembic Pharma share price rose 2.99% to the intraday high of Rs 571.5. The company announced that its JV Aleor Dermaceuticals has received USFDA tentative approval for Diclofenac Sodium TopicalSolution USP, 2%.
Shares of YES Bank traded 2.73% lower at Rs 62.3 on Tuesday's early session. Earlier the stock also rose 2% to make an intraday high of Rs 65.35. YES Bank stock price has lost 10.35% in the last 3 sessions of straight fall.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank received an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 1.76 times on its second day of bidding process, as of 1015 IST Tuesday.
The IPO of the microfinance lender received bids for 21.79 crore shares compared to the issue size of 12.39 crore shares. Of 21.79 crore bids received for the issue, 15.30 crore bids were received at the cut-off price.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 750 crore.
A portion of the issue, aggregating up to Rs 75 crore, has been made available for shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services at a discount of Rs 2 per share to the final issue price.
Here's all you need to know on the IPO
Rupee, the local currency appreciated by 8 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors were hopeful that the Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut to boost economic growth.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.66, then gained some momentum and touched a high of 71.58 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its last close.
Biocon shares rose nearly 5% in Tuesday's early session after the pharmaceutical firm with Mylan NV announced the launch of Ogivri M (trastuzumab-dkst), a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab) in the United States. Following the announcement, Biocon shares opened at a gain of 4.81%, to its intraday high at Rs 299.7 on BSE.
Ogivri is available in a 420 mg multi-dose vial and a 150mg single-dose vial in order to provide patient dosing and treatment flexibility.
In domestic cues, market participants stayed muted hoping Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut in the ensuing RBI policy review meet this week.
Globally, markets traded lower after US declared re-imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.
The fresh trade war tensions along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments, traders said.
The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.70 per US dollar on Tuesday compared to the previous close 71.66 against the American currency.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 1,731.33 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 753.99 crore on Monday.
Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, TCS, Adani Enterprises, Biocon, Bank of Baroda, TCS among others are the top stocks to be in limelight for today's session.
Infratel, Tata Steel, Vadanta, JSW Steel and Hindalco were among the top losers in Tuesday's trading session. Top performers in the morning trade were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, YES Bank, SBI and Britannia.
Sectorally, losses in FMCG, IT, media, metal and banking indices capped gains in pharma, PSU banks, realty, energy and auto.
Domestic equity market started on a bearish note Tuesday, backed by heavy selling pressure in metal stocks amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex currently trades 65 points lower at 40,737 and NSE Nifty50 trades 16 points lower at 12,030.
Rupee, the local currency, close 3 paise lower at 71.62 per dollar on Monday
New global trade tensions with US implementing tariffs against Brazil and Argentina kept market sentiments bearish world wide. President Donald Trump tweeted that he would restore tariffs on steel imported from Brazil and Argentina.
Amid disappointing US economic data, Wall Street closed in the red on Monday, with three major indices pulling back from last week's record highs. Nasdaq Composite shed 1%, followed by Dow Jones Industrial Average at 0.67% and S&P 500 down 0.62%.
In Asia, only Taiwan index traded marginally higher, followed by Straits Times, Shanghai Comp and KOSPI that traded marginally lower and Hang Seng declining 29 points. Where Japan's Nikkei shed 1.1%, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45%
On Monday, domestic equity market ended on a flat note backed by heavy selling pressure across the sector-based indices and weak economic data reported last week. BSE Sensex climbed merely 8 points to close at 40,802 level and Nifty fell 7 points lower to end at 12,048.
Quarterly GDP growth figures for the second quarter of this fiscal (July-September 2019) showed GDP falling to 6-year low at 4.5%. This coupled with weak auto monthly sales growth confirmed fears of a deepening slowdown in the economy and kept investors sentiments muted.
