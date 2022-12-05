Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher, in line with Asian stocks

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a higher note today, taking cues from Asian stocks. Asian markets were mostly up in early deals as Japan's Nikkei edged 0.04 per cent higher, China's Shanghai Composite climbed 0.82 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.93 per cent. South Korea's Kospi, however, fell 0.35 per cent. US stocks settled on a flat note last week. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought net of Rs 214.76 crore equities on Friday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 712.34 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates:

Nifty 'Put' option data

Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 18,700, 18,000 and 18,500 strikes with total open interest of 87,071, 85,034 and 81,169 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 18,700 and 18,500 strikes which added 36,666 and 36,007 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 18,800 strike, which shed 14,906 contracts.

Nifty 'Call' option data

Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 19,000, 18,800 and 18,900 strikes with total open interest of 1,77,119, 1,61,222 and 1,15,213 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,700 and 18,800 strikes which added 84,012 and 79,139 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 19,600 strike, which shed 2,307 contracts, NSE data, as on December 2 (3:30 pm), showed.

Oil jumps

Brent crude futures surged $1.78, or 2.08 per cent, to $87.35 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.59, or 1.99 per cent, to $81.57.

US stocks

Dow Jones edged 0.10 per cent higher to settle at 34,429.88. S&P 500 slipped 0.12 per cent to end the session at 4,071.70. Nasdaq declined 0.18 per cent to close at 11,461.50.

Stocks in F&O ban

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 46 points or 0.24 per cent to trade at 18,870.5.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 214.76 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 712.34 crore worth of shares on December 2, provisional NSE data showed.

Previous session

The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 416 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 62,868 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 116 points or 0.62 per cent lower to close at 18,696.