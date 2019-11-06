Share Market Update: Sensex ends 221 points higher, Nifty at 11,961 mark; Godrej Consumer rises 4% post Q2 earnings

10:14 AM (1 year ago)

Gold sales slide 32 per cent in Q3

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Monsoon, high prices and fears of an impending economic slowdown caused a steep fall in gold sales in the third quarter of this year, in one of the worst quarterly demand for gold in the country since 2005.

Demand for gold in India for Q3 was 123.9 tonnes worth Rs 41,297 crore, down 32 per cent compared to Rs 50,085 crore for 183.2 tonnes in the corresponding previous year quarter. Total jewellery demand in India for the period also decreased 32 percent (Rs 33,851 crore) at 101.6 tonnes as compared to Q3 2018 demand for 148.8 tonnes worth Rs 40,687 crore.

The value of jewellery demand was down by 17 per cent during the period, said data from World Gold Council, the agency tracking gold sales at wholesale level.



