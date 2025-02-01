Shipping stocks: SCI, GE Shipping, Cochin Shipyard shares in focus after Budget 2025 announcements

Shares of shipping companies were mixed in Saturday's trade as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a bid to address cost, announced focus on special zone and eco system. The move is seen as supportive for stocks such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, SCI, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and GE Shipping, among others.

The FM said the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy will be revamped to address cost disadvantages in the shipbuilding sector. For long-term financing for the marime industry, a Marine Development Fund with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore will be set up, Sitharaman said.

Divyam Mour, Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities said the government has announced a comprehensive revamp of its financial assistance policy, anchored by the creation of a Maritime Development Fund with a substantial corpus of Rs 25,000 crore. Under this initiative, the government will contribute 49 per cent to the fund, aiming to enhance the competitiveness and capacity of India’s shipbuilding sector.

Great Eastern Shipping shares rose 0.64 per cent to Rs 989.50. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd fell 1.12 per cent to Rs 2,470. Cochin Shipyard Ltd declined 1.88 per cent to Rs 1,503.65.

"This initiative is expected to significantly benefit leading shipbuilding companies such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Mazdock), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) by providing much-needed financial support for expansion, modernization, and innovation," he said.

Ownership, leasing, and flagging regulations will be revised to boost India's global shipping market share and generate employment. To further support shipbuilding, customs duties on vessel components, consumables, technical documentation, and warship spare parts have been eliminated. This initiative will drive industrial growth, improve maritime trade, and position India as a global shipbuilding hub. Key beneficiaries include Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and Cochin Shipyard, all poised for increased orders and expansion.