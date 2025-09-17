Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 67 pts; levels to watch for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open higher on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism after the government described its ongoing trade talks as 'positive' and 'forward-looking' with the US. Trade deal is expected to sealed soon. Traders will also be looking at US Fed's rate cut announcement due later this week.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 66.60 points, or 0.26 per cent, up at 25,398, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Asian stocks were trading mixed in the early trade. Japan's Nikkei inched up marginally, while Hang Seng was seen a per cent higher. However, KOSPI tanked nearly a per cent.

"We expect the market to continue its gradual upmove, while tracking key trade-related developments and the US Fed rate cut decision, which would play a pivotal role in shaping near-term sentiment," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Wall Street's three main stock indexes ended lower in choppy trading on Tuesday amid caution ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 45,757.90, the S&P 500 lost 8.52 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,606.76 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 14.79 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 22,333.96.

The dollar index edged up 0.1 per cent to 96.689 after a 0.7 per cent slide on Tuesday to the lowest since early July. Spot gold edged slightly higher to $3,690.32 per ounce, after the yellow metal crossed $3,700 for the first time in the previous session. US crude dipped 0.05 per cent to $64.49 a barrel after a three-day surge.

"We recommend continuing with a 'buy on dips' strategy, focusing on quality names across sectors," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "That said, global monetary policy decisions and trade developments are expected to drive near-term volatility, so aggressive positioning should be avoided."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 308.32 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,518.73 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty & Sensex outlook

Nifty has been sustaining above the 21EMA, confirming a continuation of the uptrend. The RSI has moved above its previous swing high, further supporting bullish momentum, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "The trend may remain strong, with potential upside towards 25,500 and beyond. On the downside, support is placed at 25,000," he said.

"We are of the view that as long as the market is trading above 25,100/82,000 the bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, it could move up to 25,400/82,800, with further upside potential that may lift the index to 25,500/831,00," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

On the flip side, below 25,100/82000, the sentiment could change. If the market falls below this level, traders may consider exiting their long positions. The current market texture is bullish, but buying on intraday dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders, he added.



Nifty Bank outlook

The technical setup for Nifty Bank is turning increasingly constructive, and if the momentum sustains, it could be poised for further upside in the near term, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities. "The zone of 55,500-55,600 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. The zone of 54,800-54,700 will act as crucial support on the downside."

A follow through strength above Tuesday high will open further upside towards 55,500 initially and then towards the 56,000-56150 levels in the coming sessions, said Bajaj Broking. "On the downside immediate support is placed at 54,700. While key support is placed at 54000 levels being the confluence of the last week low and key retracement of the current pull back."