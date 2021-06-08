Stock Market Updates: Sensex slips 116 points, Nifty in the red

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. The Sensex jumped as much as 104 points to hit an intraday high of 52,432.43 and Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 15,778.80.

However, the indices failed to hold on to the highs amid the volatility and slipped into the red territory.

At 09:40 hours, Sensex was down 71 points at 52,257 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around the 15,700-mark.

Shares of Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the top gainers for Sensex at the market opening while SBI and ONGC led the losses.

On Monday, the domestic equity benchmarks ended at record close as investor sentiment was lifted after daily COVID-19 cases in the country hit a two-month low.

The Sensex ended 228 points higher at its new closing high of 52,328 while the Nifty jumped 81 points to close at a record high of 15,751.