Stocks in news: Bajaj Housing, Kross, Tolins Tyres, Adani Green, IndiGo, DMart & Adani Power

Indian benchmark indices saw some profit book on Friday amid the mixed global cues. BSE Sensex shed 71.77 points or 0.09 per cent, to end the session at 82,890.94. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 32.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 25,356.50 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 16, 2024



Bajaj Housing Finance: Shares of the Bajaj Group's housing finance company will make their Dalal Street debut on Monday as the company raised a total of Rs 6,560 crore via its IPO, selling its shares for Rs 70 apiece with a lot size of 214 equity shares. The IPO ran between September 9-11 and was overall subscribed 63.6 times.



Kross: The auto components and precision equipment maker will also kick-off its trading on Monday at the bourses after the company raised Rs 500 crore via IPO, which was sold for Rs 240 per shares with a lot size of 62 shares. The IPO ran between September 9-11 and was overall subscribed 16.8 times.



Tolins Tyres: The Kerala-based tyre maker will also be listed at the bourses on Monday, after successfully raising Rs 230 crore from its primary stake sale between September 9-11. The company sold its shares for Rs 226 apiece with a lot size of 66 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 23.9 times.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Groups' renewable energy arm will sign a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), based on the letter of intent (LoI), for the supply of 5 GW (5000 MW) of solar power.



Avenue Supermarts: The Radhakishan Damani-led company opened a new store in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, bringing the total number of its stores to 376.



Adani Power: The Adani Group's power arm will enter into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MSEDCL for the supply of 1496 MW (net) of thermal power to Maharashtra. This power will be sourced from a new 1600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project.



GMR Airports: The passenger traffic for airport operators increased by 9 per cent YoY and 0.1 per cent MoM to 10.6 million in August 2024. Domestic passenger traffic rose by 7.4 per cent YoY.



Interglobe Aviation: The budget carrier IndiGo's market share rose to 62.4 per cent, up from 62 per cent in July, reversing a decline of 80 basis points in June. After losing 160 basis points in January 2024, the airline's market share has been improving. IndiGo carried 8.19 million passengers in August.



Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit Pharmaceuticals for two gadolinium-based MRI contrast agents for the US market.



Zomato: The food delivery aggregator has announced its intention to challenge a recent GST order from the West Bengal government demanding a total of Rs 5.6 crore for the period from April 2020 to March 2021. In its initial disclosure on September 13, Zomato said that the company might pay the GST amount demanded due to the high cost of litigation.



Exide Industries: The auto component maker has invested Rs 100 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), via a rights issue. With this investment, Exide Industries' total funding in EESL has reached Rs 2,752.2 crore, maintaining its 100 percent shareholding in the subsidiary.



Dixon Technologies: The consumer durable manufacturer's subsidiary- Padget Electronics - has signed an MoU with ASUS to manufacture notebooks in India.



Thermax: A wholly-owned subsidiary- Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions- has secured an order worth Rs 516 crores for the supply of two 550 TPH Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) boilers.



JSW Energy: The JSW-backed player's step-down subsidiary- JSW Renew Energy Two has commissioned 300 MW of wind power capacity as part of the 450 MW ISTS-connected wind power project, awarded under Solar Energy Corporation of India's Tranche X, located in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.



Royal Orchid Hotels: The hotels company has received an arbitration award, which includes a refund of the security deposit from Rock Realty, amounting to Rs 2,14,26,000, along with damages of Rs 25,00,000. The award was announced on September 10, 2024. This award pertains to the arbitration case between Royal Orchid Hotels and Rock Reality.