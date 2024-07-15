Stocks in news: HCL Tech, IREDA, Jio Financial, RVNL, HDFC Life, DMart, Lupin, and Zomato

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Friday on the back of positive global and domestic dues. Strong economic data and positive cues from initial earnings of India Inc supported the sentiments. BSE Sensex surged 622 points, or 0.78 per cent to end at 80,519.34. The Nifty50 index rallied 186.20 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 24,502.15 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 15, 2024:



Q1 results today: Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Bank of Maharashtra, Hatsun Agro Products, Angel One, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Styrenix Performace Materials, SpiceJet, Den Networks, Rajoo Engineers and more will announce their earnings for the June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate Actions: Shares of Alembic Pharma, Duncan Engineering, KPR Mill, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, India Motor Parts, NDR Auto Components, Rane Brake Lining, Siyaram Silk Mills, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India will trade ex-dividend later today.



HCL Technologies: The Indian IT giant reported a 20.46 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 4,257 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 3,534 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations was up 6.70 per cent YoY at Rs 28,057 crore. The company's Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY25.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The recently listed state-run renewable energy financer reported a 30 per cent growth to Rs 383.69 crore in its net profit for the April-June quarter. The revenue from operations grew 32 per cent stood at Rs 1.502. IREDA's asset quality also improved on a sequential basis as Gross NPA for the June quarter stood at 2.19 per cent.



Avenue Supermarts: The operator of the retail chain DMart reported a rise of 17.5 per cent YoY in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.8 crore in the June 2024 quarter, compared to Rs 658.8 crore in the year ago period. Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed hypermarket chain operator's revenue from operations in the first quarter rose 18.6 per cent to Rs 14,069 crore.



Lupin: The global pharma company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Dabhasa, Gujarat. The EIR was issued following the last inspection of the facility conducted from April 8 to April 12, 2024. The inspection concluded with no observations, and the facility received an inspection classification of no action indicated.



Piramal Pharma: The USFDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the company's PPDS Ahmedabad facility from July 10 to July 12. The inspection was completed with zero Form 483 observations and a designation of no action indicated.



Marico: The FMCG major aims to achieve double-digit revenue growth in the medium term and expects domestic revenue growth to outpace volume growth from Q1FY25, said its annual report



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for a project worth Rs 132.6 crore. The project involves OHE modification work to upgrade the existing 1 x 25 kV electric traction system to a 2 x 25 kV AT Feeding System in the Wardha-Ballarshah section of Nagpur division, Central Railway, to meet a 3000 MT loading target.



Jupiter Wagons: The wagon maker company completed its qualified institutional placement (QIP), raising Rs 800 crore. The QIP received a total demand of Rs 2,800 crore, which was 3.5 times the size of the QIP.



Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker company has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Selexipag for injection, 1,800 mcg/vial. Selexipag is a prostacyclin receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.



Apollo Micro Systems: The defence player has received a Make II project from the Indian Army. This project involves the procurement of a Vehicle Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS) (Version I) under the Make II category of DAP-2020.



Suven Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has completed the surveillance inspection of Casper Pharma, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The inspection was conducted from July 8 to 12. Following the inspection, the US health regulator issued a Form 483 with two procedural observations. Additionally, Suven Pharma has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Sapala Organics.



EMS: The waste management company has received a letter of award for the development of distribution infrastructure-loss reduction works at EDC Dehradun rural Circle of Uttarakhand from Uttarakhand Power Corporation. The order value is Rs 141.1 crore, with EMS having a 95% share and the other JV partner having the remainder.



Zomato: The step-down subsidiary of the food delivery player Zomato Slovakia in the Slovak Republic, has been dissolved effective July 12.



Bank of Maharashtra: The board of directors will meet on July 18 to consider raising long-term bonds through a public issue or private placement of suitable tenor during the financial year 2025.



RSWM: The company has entered into an agreement with Didwania Trading Company, Bhilwara, for the sale of a thermal power plant (2x23 MW), which has now become cost inefficient and redundant, for Rs 48.01 crore.