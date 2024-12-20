Stocks in news: IGI India, Airtel, IndiGo, BASF India, Amara Raja, HCC, AU Bank & KPI Green

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday on the back of hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve, despite a rate cut. BSE Sensex crashed 964.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to end at 79,218.05. NSE's Nifty50 tanked 247.15 points or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 23,951.70 . Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 20, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Bharat Seats and Linc will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Sacheta Metals and Steel City Securities will trade ex-dividend today. Linc shares will also trade ex-split today.



International Gemmological Institute (India): The diamond certification will make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, December 20. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 397-417 apiece with a lot size of 35 equity shares. The company raised a total of Rs 4,225 crore via IPO, which was overall subscribed 33.78 times.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has prepaid Rs 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom, clearing all its liabilities for the spectrum it had acquired in 2016. With this, Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent. Airtel has prepaid a total of Rs 28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities in 2024.



InterGlobe Aviation: The Board has approved the grant of a loan of up to $43 million to the company’s subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC.



Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) will equip its domestic product lineup with AMARON’s AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology. The batteries will be used as SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) batteries and will be procured under HMIL’s existing procurement agreement with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.



BASF India: The company board has given in-principle approval for the demerger of the company’s agricultural solutions business into a separate listed legal entity. This will enable operational flexibility, leverage differentiated steering, and create value. The agricultural solutions business generated sales of Rs 2,006.46 crore, representing 14.57 per cent of the total revenues for FY24.



Hindustan Construction Company: The construction player closed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue and raised Rs 600 crore from several institutional investors, including Societe Generale, Citigroup Global, SBI General Insurance, and Leading Light Fund, by issuing 13.95 crore shares at a price of Rs 43.01 per share.



Exide Industries: The auto component company's subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, has executed a binding term sheet with Hyundai Motor India for the production and supply of battery cells for Hyundai Motor's electric vehicles.



Dhanlaxmi Bank: The private lender's board has approved a rights issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 297.54 crore and has fixed the rights issue price at Rs 21 per share. The issue will open on January 8, 2025, and close on January 28, 2025.



AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Harun Rashid Khan as the Part-time Chairman of AU Small Finance Bank for three years, effective December 28, 2024.



TARC: After Sebi's forensic audit order, the realty company has reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency in the backdrop of the proposed regulatory review of its financial statements that was disclosed to the stock exchanges on December 17, 2024.



GE Vernova T&D India: The power transmission company has received an order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Grid 32 for the supply and supervision of HV equipment for a TBCB project.



Tolins Tyres: The company board has approved the appointment of CMA Sojan C S as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective December 19, 2024.



KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan for the development of hybrid solar and wind power projects in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.



Zodiac Energy: The solar company has received its first international rooftop order worth $720,626 from Kitwe, Zambia. The order involves designing, engineering, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a grid-tied 2 MWp rooftop solar system with a battery energy storage system for Strongpak.



Mufin Green Finance: The shadow lender has entered into a finance agreement with the United States International Development Finance Corporation, a US government development finance institution, for availing a loan facility of up to $18 million.