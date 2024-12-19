Stocks in news: IKS Health, SBI, Wipro, ITC, ABB India, JSW Infra, IPCA Labs, DOMS & Lupin

Indian benchmark indices fell for another session and settled lower Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome. BSE Sensex dropped 502.25 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 80,182.20. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 137.15 points or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 24,198.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, December 19, 2024:

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: The Jhunjhunwala backed health solutions provider will make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday, December 19. The company sold its shares for Rs 1,329 apiece with a lot size of 11 equity shares. The company raised a total of Rs 2,497.92 crore via IPO, which was overall subscribed 52.68 times.



ITC: The company has acquired a 2.44 per cent stake in EIH for Rs 111.22 crore and 0.53 per cent shares of HLV for Rs 10.93 crore, from Russell Credit, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Post-acquisition, the company’s shareholding in EIH and HLV increased to 16.13 per cent and 8.11 per cent, respectively.



Wipro: Capco Consulting Middle East FZE has been incorporated as a step-down subsidiary of Wipro, effective December 17, in Dubai, UAE.



State Bank of India: The central Government has appointed Rama Mohan Rao Amara as Managing Director of the PSU lender for three years. Currently, Rama Mohan Rao Amara is the Deputy Managing Director at the bank.



ABB India: The capital goods player has signed an agreement to acquire the power electronics business of Gamesa Electric in Spain from Siemens Gamesa. This acquisition strengthens the company’s position in the high-powered renewable power conversion technology market. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.



JSW Infrastructure: The infra company’s subsidiary, JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal, is to avail a rupee term loan facility of Rs 500 crore from ICICI Bank and Canara Bank for the development/mechanization of North Cargo Berth-III (NCB-III)-Zone A, for handling dry bulk cargo at V.O. Chidambaranar Port.



IPCA Laboratories: Promoter Usha Madhukar Chandurkar has sold 1.6 per cent stake, or 40 lakh shares, in the company for Rs 601 crore, at an average price of Rs 1,501.52 per share. As of September 2024, she held a 3.27 per cent stake in IPCA.



DOMS Industries: Italian stationery maker FILA has initiated the sale of up to 4.57 per cent of shares in its Indian unit, DOMS. The stake sale is being conducted through an accelerated book-building process, starting on December 18, offering up to 27.73 lakh shares. The Italian company holds about a 30.58 per cent stake in DOMS.



Lupin: The pharma company has received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide tablets, 200 mg/25 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Descovy tablets of Gilead Sciences, Inc, in the US markets. Lupin is one of the first ANDA applicants and is eligible for 180 days of shared generic exclusivity.



Brigade Enterprises: The Brigade Group has launched Brigade Citrine, India’s first truly net-zero carbons residential development, in Bengaluru. The project has an estimated gross development value of about Rs 500 crore. The total size of the project site is around 4.3 acres.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The fintech player company opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on December 18, with a floor price of Rs 550.73 per share. The issue size is reported to be at Rs 450 crore, with an upsize option of up to Rs 750 crore.



Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services: The hospital chain company opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on December 18, with a floor price of Rs 626.18 per share. The indicative issue size is Rs 450 crore, with an upsize option of up to Rs 700 crore, said media reports.



IRCON International: The railway company's board has approved the appointment of Alin Roy Choudhury as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2025. Currently, Alin Roy Choudhury is the Chief General Manager (Finance) of the company.



IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker's board will meet on December 27 to consider the sub-division/split of existing equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each.



Vardhman Polytex: The textile product player's board has approved the issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 120 crore via a rights issue and the issuance of up to 7.24 crore warrants worth up to Rs 90.9 crore.



Gandhar Oil Refinery: The oil company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Taloja. The USFDA has classified the inspection as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and concluded the inspection as closed.



Gujarat Toolroom: The company will open its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on December 19 and has set a floor price of Rs 13.98 per share. It has approved the issuance of 7.19 crore equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 95.66 crore.



NITCO: The company has secured orders worth Rs 105 crore from the real estate firm Prestige Group. It will supply tiles and marble to several of Prestige’s real estate projects across various cities in the country.