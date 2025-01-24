Stocks in news: Kotak Mahindra Bank, DRL, Adani Green, IndiGo, Indus Towers, Mankind Pharma

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Thursday amid the muted global cues, while the traded await the upcoming Union Budget. BSE Sensex gained 115.39 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end at 76,520.38. NSE's Nifty50 advanced 50 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 23,205.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 24, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Control Print, DCM Shriram, Mastek, Oberoi Realty, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients and Waaree Renewable Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Insolation Energy shall trade ex-split, while shares of BN Rathi shall trade ex-split and ex-bonus today.



Q3 results today: JSW Steel, DLF, InterGlobe Aviation, Godrej Consumer Products, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Shriram Finance, Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Laurus Labs, Atul, Jindal Saw, Trident, CreditAccess Grameen, Granules India, Shakti Pumps and Intellect Design Arena are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter later today.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major reported a 2.5 per cent YoY in December 2024 quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,413 crore. The Q3FY25 revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,359 crore, up 16 per cent YoY. Ebitda increased 8.9 per cent YOy to Rs 2,298.2 crore with margins falling 180 bps to 27.5 per cent for the quarter.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender has completed the acquisition of the personal loan book of Standard Chartered Bank, India for Rs 3,330 crore after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group firm showed an impressive jump of Rs 85.2 per cent YoY in the net profit at Rs 474 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. The pure-play renewable firm saw a 2.3 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,365 crore in the quarter. Ebitda dropped 4 per cent to Rs 1,601 crore for the quarter.



InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: IndiGo's market share in December 2024 increased to 64.4 per cent, compared to 63.6 per cent in November 2024. In the same period, the market share of SpiceJet rose to 3.3 per cent, compared to 3.1 per cent.



Indus Towers: The telecom infra player reported a 160 per cent YoY jump in net profits at Rs 4,003 crore in the fiscal third quarter, on the back of strong tower additions, and significant collections of overdues from Vodafone Idea. The tower company’s quarterly revenues grew 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 7,547 crores in the October-December quarter.



Adani Wilmar: The food FMCG company has commenced operations at its integrated food processing plant in Haryana.



United Spirits: The brewery major reported a 4.3 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 335 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses and severance costs related to a closed unit. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 7,732 crore for the quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 65 crore.



Mankind Pharma: The pharma company's net profit dropped 16 per cent YoY to Rs 385 crore in Q3FY25 led by higher expenses. However, the drugmaker reported revenue from operations at Rs 3,230 crore, up by 24 per cent YoY. The adjusted Ebitda rose 46 per cent YoY to Rs 895 crore, with Adjusted Ebitda margins of 26.9 per cent, up by 210 bps YoY.



Greenlam Industries: The company's subsidiary, Greenlam, has commenced commercial production of chipboard at its manufacturing facility in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, effective January 23, 2025. The facility has an installed production capacity of 2,92,380 cubic meters per annum and has the potential to generate revenue of up to Rs 750 crore annually.



HG Infra Engineering: The engineering company has incorporated its subsidiary, HG Bahuvan Jagarnathpur Highway, a special purpose vehicle, for a road project worth Rs 763.1 crore in Uttar Pradesh.



Lloyds Engineering Works: The smallcap industrial products player has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EMCO for the acquisition of 2,54,800 square meters of land for industrial use in Nagpur.



Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The I-T Department conducted a search at the offices and manufacturing units of the company, its subsidiaries, and the residences of the managing directors and the chief financial officer between January 15 and January 21. The company has not yet received any written communication from the I-T Department regarding the outcome.



Jyoti Structures: The construction and engineering company has received a notification of award for a project worth Rs 741.28 crore from PowerGrid Corporation of India, involving the design, detailing, testing, supply of towers, and all line materials, as well as the commissioning of Package 01 of the ± 800 kV HVDC Bipole Line between KPS2 (HVDC) and Nagpur on a total turnkey basis.



Bondada Engineering: Bondada Raghavendra Rao, on behalf of the Bondada Group, has announced an MoU with the Assam government for establishing a hybrid renewable energy plant in Assam. The project, which aims to invest in hybrid projects under the UNNATI Scheme, is envisioned to be a 100 MW facility integrated with solar and wind power.