Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, BHEL, M&M, Coal India, Mankind and Adani stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed meet outcome and positive global cues. Fed's chairman Jerome Powell signaled rate cuts possible in September. BSE Sensex jumped 347.68 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end the day at 81,803.08. NSE's Nifty50 gained 93.85 points, or 0.38per cent, to close at 24,951.15 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, August 1, 2024:



Q1 results today: ITC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Zomato, Adani Ports, Dabur India, Max Healthcare, Tube Investments of India, Thermax, Kalyan Jewellers, Aditya Birla Capital, Escorts Kubota, Emami, GR Infraprojects, KSB, Indegene, Raitel Corporation, Akzo Nobel India and more will announce their results for the June 2024 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bayer Cropsciences, Emkay Global, Esab India, Greaves Cotton, Hero MotoCorp, Karur Vysya Bank, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Nava, Oberoi Realty, Tasty Bites, Tips Industries and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Maruti Suzuki: The largest carmaker in the country reported a 47 per cent YoY increase in its Q1FY25 net profit to Rs 3,650 crore. Revenue for the same period rose by 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 35,531 crore.



Coal India: The state-run coal miner reported a 4 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 10,959 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue from operations rose by 1.3 per cent to Rs 36,465 crore in Q1FY25.



Tata Steel: The Tata group's metal player reported a 51 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 960 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue from operations fell by 8 per cent YoY to Rs 54,771 crore in Q1FY25.



Mahindra and Mahindra: The auto major reported a net profit of Rs 2,612 crore and revenues of Rs 27,039 crore. The automotive segment saw a 13 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 18,947 crore. EBIT margin for the auto segment grew to 9.5 per cent.



BHEL: The state-run capital goods player reported a net loss of Rs 211.4 crore against Rs 205 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue for the quarter was up 9.6 per cent at Rs 5,485 crore against Rs 5,003 crore.



Bank of Baroda: The PSU lender reported a 9.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,458 crore for the quarter ended June 2024. NII for the period was up 5.5 per cent to Rs 11,600 crore.



Mankind Pharma: The drug maker reported a 10 percent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 543 crore. Revenue from operations saw a 12 per cent YoY growth to Rs 2,893 crore.



Adani Power: The Adani Group firm reported a 55 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 3,900 crore, compared to Rs 8,759 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 14,717 crore, an increase of 29 per cent YoY.



Godrej Properties: The real estate company reported a net profit of Rs 520 crore, compared to Rs 125 crore YoY. Revenue fell 21.1 per cent to Rs 739 crore. It recorded an ebitda loss of Rs 125.7 crore.



Relaxo Footwear: The shoemaker's revenue increased by 1 per cent YoY to Rs 748 crore in June 2024 quarter. The company's net profit fell by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 44 crore in the same period.



The Phoenix Mills: The realty company has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 with a face value of Rs 2.



Aster DM Healthcare: The hospital chain's revenue grew by 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,002 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Net profit (post NCI) grew by 80 per cent to Rs 74 crore in Q1FY25.



Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems: The defence company has acquired a deal from the DG Armed Forces Medical Service from the Ministry of Defense. The deal is for the delivery of 178 pieces of Portable Lightweight Computerized Multi-Channel ECG Machines.



Crompton Greaves Electricals: The consumer electricals company reported a 25 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 152.35 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations also grew by 14 per cent to Rs 2,137.69 crore.