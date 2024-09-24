Stocks in news: Northern Arc, Arkade, RIL, Western Carriers, ONGC, Power Grid, RPower & PNB

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a strong note and scaled new highs on the back of positive global cues. BSE Sensex surged 384.30 points or 0.45 per cent, to end at 84,928.61. NSE's Nifty50 jumped 148.10 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 25,939.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 24, 2024:



Northern Arc Capital: The shadow lender will make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after the company raised Rs 777 crore through its IPO which was open for bidding between September 16-19. The company sold its shares for Rs 263 apiece and it was overall booked 110.91 times during the bidding process.



Arkade Developers: The Mumbai real estate player will kick off their trading at the bourses on Monday after the company raised Rs 410 crore via IPO which was sold for Rs 128 apiece. The issue, which was open for subscription between September 16-19 was overall booked a solid 106.83 times during the bidding.



Western Carriers India: The logistics solution provider's IPO ran for 5 days between September 13-16. The company offered its shares for Rs 172 per share to raise a total of Rs 492.88 crore through primary route. The issue was overall booked nearly 31 times.



Reliance Industries, ONGC, Vedanta: India’s biggest oil and gas bid round attracted four bidders, including state-owned ONGC and Oil India, and Vedanta, with most blocks receiving just two bids. In the OALP-IX bid round, where 28 blocks were offered for oil and gas exploration.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The state run power player has been declared the successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system in Gujarat and has received the Letter of Intent. The project involves the installation of STATCOMs at Khavda Pooling Station 1 and Khavda Pooling Station 3, along with associated bay extension work in Gujarat.



Coal India: The state-run coal mining company has signed a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL) for setting up a 2x800 MW brownfield thermal power project at RRUVNL's existing Kalisindh Thermal Power Station. Coal India will hold a 74 per cent stake in the joint venture, with the remaining 26 per cent held by RRVUNL.



Punjab National Bank: The PSU lender opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on September 23, with a floor price of Rs 109.16 per share. According to media reports, the base size of the QIP is Rs 2,500 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore.



Firstsource Solutions: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company's subsidiary, Firstsource Solutions UK, has executed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership of Ascensos, UK, for GBP 42 million.



GR Infraprojects: The infra player has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 903.53 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, Nagpur. The project involves the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct.



Reliance Power: The board has approved the issuance of up to 46.2 crore equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares at an issue price of Rs 33 per share, aggregating Rs 1,524.60 crore, through a preferential allotment.



AstraZeneca Pharma: The pharma company has received approval to import, sell, and distribute Durvalumab Solution for infusion (Imfinzi) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India. Durvalumab is used to treat adults with biliary tract cancer (BTC).



Pondy Oxides and Chemicals: The metal company plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore via qualified institutions placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.



Thangamayil Jewellery: A meeting of the jewellery player's board will be held on September 26 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares or bonds.



BGR Energy Systems: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewage Board has terminated a contract worth Rs 440 crore with BGR due to delays in project execution and poor quality of RO water. BGR Energy noted that the termination will reduce its turnover and profit to the extent of the pending contracts, with no other material impact on its financials, operations, or more.



Cubex Tubings: The metal player's board has approved the re-designation and appointment of Virendra Bhandari as Managing Director and Chairman of the company, along with the appointment of Akshay Bhandari as an additional Whole Time Director for five years, effective September 23.