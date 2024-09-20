Stocks in news: NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Power, Phoenix Mills, IDFC First, IOB & Reliance Infra

Indian benchmark indices settled with modest gains during the trading session on Thursday after the US Fed cut interest rates by 50 basis points. BSE Sensex rose 236.57 points or 0.29 per cent, to end the session at 83,184.80. NSE's Nifty50 gained 38.25 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 25,415.80 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, September 20, 2024:



Corporate Actions today: Shares of Fedders Holdings will trade ex-split today, while Axita Cotton, IFL Enterprises, Mindteck,RITES, Solex Energy, The Phoenix Mills will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Ambika Cotton, Apex Frozen, Balu Forge, Coastal Corp, Deccan Cements, Donear, EMS, Goodluck India, Gopal Snacks, GMDC, Gujarat Fluoro, Nalco and more will trade ex-dividend today.



NTPC: The PSU power player has received approval from the board for an investment of Rs 11,130.98 crore in the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (1x800 MW), and Rs 9,790.87 crore in the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (1x800 MW).



Axis Bank: SEBI has restrained the lender's subsidiary Axis Capital from undertaking any new assignments as a merchant banker, arranger, or underwriter for any issue of securities in the debt segment. The regulator has also asked Axis Capital to respond to its observations within 21 days.



Infosys: The IT solutions player has agreed to invest Rs 17 crore in SpaceTech startup GalaxEye Space Solutions as part of its Infosys Innovation Fund.



Tata Power: The Tata Group firm and Singapore-based Indonesian mining company Adaro International have both sought compensation from each other over a dispute related to a coal supply agreement. Adaro has claimed $106 million and sought arbitration, while Tata Power has countered with a claim of $229.947 million for non-supply of coal.



IDFC First Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the private lender for three years, effective from December 19, 2024.



The Phoenix Mills: The real estate company's subsidiary, Casper Realty, has been declared the highest bidder for two prime city-centric plots (measuring 13.14 acres) in Mohali, Punjab, with a combined bid value of approximately Rs 891 crore.



Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate developer has issued corporate guarantees of Rs 545 crore to secure credit facilities being availed by Techzone Technologies and Thomsun Realtors.



AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender has announced a partnership with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company to offer health insurance products to its customers.



Indian Overseas Bank: The PSU lender will receive a refund of Rs 123.9 crore from the Income Tax Department for the Assessment Year 2021-22.



Reliance Infrastructure: The company board has approved the issuance of up to 12.56 crore equity shares of the company, or warrants convertible into equity shares, at an issue price of Rs 240 per share through preferential allotment, and the raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issue of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers via qualified institutional placement.



Geojit Financial Services: The broking firms' board has approved a rights issue at Rs 50 per share, with a rights entitlement ratio of one equity share for every six equity shares held by eligible shareholders. The company had previously approved a Rs 200 crore rights issue in July.



Rane Holdings: The investment company has acquired the remaining 51 per cent stake in its joint venture, Rane NSK Steering Systems (RNSS), from NSK Ltd, Japan. Following the acquisition, RNSS has become a wholly-owned subsidiary and will be renamed Rane Steering Systems.



IIFL Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on the shadow lender's gold loan business, allowing the company to resume sanctioning, disbursing, assigning, securitizing, and selling gold loans.



Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has granted Consent for Operation for the company’s manganese and iron ore mines, allowing the enhancement of manganese ore production from 0.43 MTPA to 0.55 MTPA.