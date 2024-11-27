Stocks in news: NTPC Green, UltraTech, M&M, Wipro, Siemens, Ola Electric, Swiggy & Dabur

Indian benchmark indices settled with modest losses on Tuesday on the back of profit booking after a two-day sharp rise. BSE Sensex fell 105.79 or 0.13 per cent to end at 80,004.06. NSE's Nifty50 shed 27.40 points or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 24,194.50 Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, November 27, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail, Happiest Minds Technologies, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Ipca Labs, Khazanchi Jewellers, Natco Pharma, Pearl Global India, Padam Cotton Yarns & Multibase India will trade ex-dividend today.



NTPC Green Energy: The state-run renewable energy company will make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 27 after the company raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore via IPO between November 19-22. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 108 with a lot size of 138 equity shares, which was overall booked only 2.42 times.



UltraTech Cement: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, has sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement between Kesoram Industries and UltraTech Cement. Meanwhile, the board has approved fundraising of Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.



Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown automajor announced the launch of electric origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, starting at a price of Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh, respectively. Deliveries are expected to commence towards the end of February or early March 2025.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Kotak Mahindra Bank’s proposal to acquire Standard Chartered Bank's unsecured personal loan book. In October, Kotak Bank signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to acquire the loan portfolio.



Adani Enterprises: Adani Airport Holdings' joint venture April Moon Retail has completed the acquisition of a 74 per cent stake in Cococart Ventures. Cococart Ventures is now a joint venture of Adani Airport Holdings and the company. Adani Airport Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company has announced the extension of its work with Marelli, a global leader in automotive solutions, for the continued evolution of IT infrastructure for an additional four years. The project will help reduce the time-to-market for Marelli's products and services.



NTPC: MAHAGENCO & NTPC Green Energy has been incorporated as a 50:50 joint venture company between NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. The joint venture will develop, operate, and maintain renewable energy parks in Maharashtra.



Siemens: The capital goods company reported a 45.4 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 830.7 crore in the four quarters, while the revenue of the company rose 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,461.1 crore. Ebitda for the quarter rose 34 per cent YoY to 938.1 crore, while margins expanded to 245 basis points to 14.5 per cent for the reported quarter.



Ola Electric Mobility: The recently listed pure-play two-wheeler manufacturer has announced the launch of its Gig and S1 Z range of scooters in the price range of Rs 39,999 to Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom). It also introduced the PowerPod at Rs 9,999, an inverter that powers homes using Ola’s portable batteries.



Dabur India: The FMCG company has received an order from the Additional Commissioner, CGST Commissionerate, Chandigarh, confirming a total tax demand of Rs 320.6 crore as IGST, along with interest payable thereon. Dabur is reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps available under the applicable laws.



Swiggy: The food delivery giant will announce its September 2024 quarter earnings scorecard on December 3. This will be the first quarterly earnings post-listing.



Exide Industries: The battery manufacturing firm has invested Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions on a rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made by the company in Exide Energy Solutions stands at Rs 3,052.24 crore. However, there is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company.



Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The Arbitral Tribunal has rejected the claims filed by Zee and its subsidiary Margo Networks against Railtel Corporation of India. The Arbitral Tribunal has also rejected the counterclaims made by Railtel.



Aster DM Healthcare: The healthcare player has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire an additional 13 per cent equity shares in Prerana Hospital (Aster Aadhar) in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Currently, the company holds an 87 per cent stake in Aster Aadhar.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The IT solutions provider has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Technology (MasterCard). MasterCard will recommend Zaggle’s SaaS platform, Payment, and Card Products to corporate customers and other ecosystem entities on a referral basis.



GE Vernova T&D: Promoter Grid Equipments has decided to exercise the green shoe option for a 2.91 per cent stake in the offer for sale of GE Vernova T&D on November 27. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,550 per share. Grid Equipments had announced the sale of up to 8.38 per cent stake in GE Vernova via offer for sale on November 26-27.



Agarwal Industrial Corporation: The petrochemicals company has received orders worth Rs 76.5 crore from BPCL and IOC. The orders include the supply of bulk bitumen from Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation.



AB Infrabuild: The construction company has received a letter of acceptance for a project worth Rs 69.98 crore from Western Railways. The project involves the construction, extension, and rebuilding of FOBs, an elevated deck, skywalk, and more between Goregaon and Malad stations in connection with the extension of the harbour line between Goregaon and Borivali stations.