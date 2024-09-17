Stocks in news: PN Gadgil, YES Bank, Tata Steel, Torrent Power, JK Tyre, FSL & Indo Count

Indian benchmark posted modest gains on Monday following a range-bound trading session ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting. BSE Sensex rose 97.84 points or 0.12 per cent, to end the session at 82,988.78. NSE's Nifty50 added 27.25 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 25,383.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 17, 2024



Corporate actions today: Shares of Aaron Investment, Carysil, Dilip Buildcon, Dreamfolks Services, Garware Hi-Tech Films, GOCL Corporation, J Kumar Infraprojects, Likhita Infra, Marksans Pharma, Prakash Pipes, NMDC, Ruchira Papers, Sandhar Technologies, The Andhra Sugar, Veritas (India), Windlas Biotech & more will trade ex-dividend today.



PN Gadgil: Shares of the jewellery maker will make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after running its Rs 1,100 crore-IPO between September 10-12. The company sold its shares for Rs 480 apiece in a lot size of 31 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 59.4 times.



Tata Steel: The Tata Group's steel arm said Odisha would emerge as the company's single-largest investment destination after the phase-II expansion of its Kalinganagar plant from 3 million tonnes per annum to 8 mtpa.



YES Bank: Rating agency care ratings has upgraded the rating for lender's Infrastructure Bonds and Basel III Tier II Bonds to CARE A+/Stable, while it has re-affirmed the certificate of deposits (CoD) rating as CARE A1+.



Torrent Power: The integrated power utility of Torrent Group committed an investment of over Rs 64,000 crore in renewable energy projects at 'RE-Invest 2024' in Gandhinagar.



Globus Spirits: The alcohol and brewery maker has launched its first single malt whisky under the brand DOAAB India Craft Whisky, marking its entry into the luxury segment of the growing whisky market in India.



Firstsource Solutions: The IT solutions provider company has announced a collaboration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI for digital transformation offerings.



Indo Count Industries: The textile player's US-based subsidiary, Indo Count Global., has acquired an 81 per cent stake in Fluvitex USA by entering into a Stock Purchase Agreement with Masias Invest, SL, for $19.63 million. It also has an exclusive option to purchase the remaining 19 per cent stake at a value of $4.6 million within the next five years.



TVS Holdings: The investment company has acquired a 100 per cent stake in its step-down subsidiary, TVS Digital, from its subsidiary TVS Motor Company. Following the acquisition, TVS Digital has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.



Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The metal player has received approval from its Board of Directors to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).



JK Tyre Industries: The tyre maker has received approval from its Board of Directors for the merger of its subsidiary, Cavendish Industries, with itself. The company will issue 92 of its shares for every 100 shares of Cavendish Industries.



HEG: Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company to pursue professional opportunities outside the organization. His last working day will be September 18.



Monarch Networth Capital: The board has appointed Govinda Meghani as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective September 16.



Reliance Infrastructure: The company announced that its board members will consider raising long-term resources from domestic and global markets via equity on September 19.