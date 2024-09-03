Stocks in news: Premier Energies, Medi Assist, HAL, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Adani Green & NMDC

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Monday as headline indices scaled new highs at the beginning of the new month, thanks to supportive economic data. BSE Sensex gained 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent, to end at 82,559.84. NSE's Nifty50 added 42.80 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 25,278.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 03, 2024:



Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Garment Mantra Lifestyle will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Aatmaj Healthcare, Deepak Fertilizers, Fineotex Chemicals, Ganesha Ecosphere, Goa Carbon, Ion Exchange (India), Lehar Footwears, Tamboli Industries, The Karnataka Bank, Vinati Organics, ZF Steering Gear (India) and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Premier Energies: Shares of the solar products maker will make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday. The company raised around Rs 2,830.40 crore via its primary stake sale, open for bidding between August 27-29, which was sold for Rs 450 apiece with a lot size of 33 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 74.38 times.



Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Promoter Bessemer India Capital Holdings II is likely to sell shares worth Rs 540 crore through a block deal, suggested media reports. The shares are likely to be sold at Rs 570 apiece, which implies a nearly 8 per cent discount to its previous close on Monday.



Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker's total production in August increased by 2.1 per cent to 1.69 lakh units, compared to 1.65 lakh units in the same period last year.



ICICI Bank: The private lender bank stated that neither it nor its group companies have paid any salary or granted any employee stock option plans (ESOPs) to Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than her retiral benefits. She had opted for superannuation effective October 31, 2013.



Adani Green Energy: The company board of the Adani Group firm has approved the execution of binding documents between the company, Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four, and TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore Pte. TotalEnergies will make a further investment of $444 million to form a new 50:50 joint venture company with Adani Green Energy.



Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the proposal for the procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force under the Buy (Indian) category from the company, at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore.



NMDC: The state run metal player's iron ore production in August fell by 10 per cent year-on-year to 3.07 million tons, and sales declined by 11.3 per cent to 3.14 million tons.



Indian Energy Exchange: The energy bourses' subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange (ICX), has entered into an Issuer agreement with the International Tracking Standard Foundation (The Netherlands) and Evident EV (United Kingdom). This agreement authorizes ICX to act as a local issuer of International Renewable Energy Certificates in the Indian market.



Welspun Corp: The company board has approved an investment of $100 million by the company’s subsidiary, Welspun Pipes, for the upgradation of HFIW (high-frequency induction welding) pipes manufacturing and coating capability in the USA. This investment will be funded through local debt and internal accruals and will be spread over 18 months.



Muthoot Finance: Microfinance subsidiary Belstar Microfinance has received approval from the market regulator SEBI to launch its IPO. Belstar plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore via a fresh issue and Rs 300 crore through an offer-for-sale.



Matrimony dot com: The company board of the internet firm will meet on September 5 to discuss the proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain operator has signed a license agreement for an 80-room hotel property in Gir, Gujarat. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY30.



Gensol Engineering: Gensol and Matrix Gas & Renewables emerged as the lowest bidders for the EPC contract to develop a bio-hydrogen project for India’s leading power generation company. Through this project, the companies will convert 25 tons of bio-waste into 1 ton of hydrogen per day. The project is valued at Rs 164 crore.



Hindustan Composites: The auto components company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Swiggy to acquire its 1.5 lakh equity shares of Re 1 each by making an investment of Rs 5.175 crore.