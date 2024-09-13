Stocks in news: RIL, Wipro, HCL Tech, Power Grid, KIMS, HG Infra, BLS & Adani stocks

Indian benchmark indices posted solid gains during the trading session on Thursday on the back of positive global cues. BSE Sensex soared 1,439.55 points or 1.77 per cent, to end the session at 82,962.71. NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 470.45 points, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 25,388.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, September 13, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Monarch Capital and Solex Energy will trade ex-bonus today, while Shares of Sportking India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Onesource Ideas will trade ex-split today. Shares of Ami Organics, BEML, DOMS Industries, GRSE, Hi-Tech Pipes, NCL Industries, Prataap Snacks, Rushil Decor, Stove Kraft and more will trade ex-dividend.



Adani Group stocks: Shares of Gautam Adani led conglomerates will be in focus on Friday morning after the Adani group rejected Hindenburg Research's allegations regarding the alleged seizure of Adani's $310 million funds in several Swiss accounts due to money laundering and securities forgery investigation.



Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Jamnagar, levying a penalty of Rs 63 lakh for allegedly incorrect availment of input tax credit. The company informed the exchanges that it intends to file an appeal against the order.



HCL Technologies: The IT solutions provider has announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Zeena SAS, a software company based in Paris, France, at an enterprise valuation of EUR 23.9 million.



Power Grid: The state-run power player has been declared the successful bidder for the 'augmentation of transformation capacity' at Jam Khambhaliya in Gujarat.



Wipro: The IT major has allotted 4,239 equity shares under the ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004. It has also allotted 54,464 equity shares under the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007 on September 12.



HG Infra Engineering: The infra player has received a letter from Central Railway for the construction of a new broad-gauge line between Dhule (Borvihir) and Nardana (approximately 49.45 km) on the Central Railway in Engineering & Procurement (EPC) mode. The project cost is Rs 716.11 crore, with a construction period of 30 months.



BLS International: The visa services player has signed an agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Citizenship Invest, a Dubai-based firm specializing in investor programs for residence and citizenship in over 15 countries. The acquisition, valued around Rs 260 crore, will be funded through internal accruals and is expected to be completed by October 31, 2024.



Indo Thai Securities: The company has approved the offer, issue, and allotment of 15 lakh warrants at Rs 500 each, which includes a premium of Rs 490.



Chartered Logistics: A wholly owned subsidiary of the logistics company, Chartered Comcare IFSC, was incorporated in GIFT City on August 12, 2024.