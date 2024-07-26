Stocks in news: Sanstar, Mankind, SJVN, Go Digit, UBL, DLF, TechM, Sobha and Jupiter Wagons

Indian headline indices ended on a flat note, bucking the volatility due to monthly expiry of the F&O contracts on Thursday. BSE Sensex dropped 109.08 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 80,039.80 bucking the heightened volatility. The Nifty50 index shed merely 7.40 points, or 0.03 per cent to settle at 24,406.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 26, 2024:



Related Articles

Q1 results today: Power Grid Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Shriram Finance, Punjab & Sind Bank, SBI Card & Payment Services, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Technology India, Piramal Pharma, KEC International, V-Guard International and more will announce their earnings for the June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: The rights of Tata Consumer Products will open today, offering one rights for every 26 shares held. Shares of Magellanic Clouds will trade ex-split in 1:5 ratio later today. Aarti Industries, ADF Foods, BASF India, Birla Cables, CreditAccess Grameen, Dollar Industries, Godrej Agrovet, JTEKT India, JK Tyre, Mukund, Nesco, RBL Bank and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Sanstar: Shares of Sanstar will make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, July 2024 after the company raised a little more than Rs 510 crore via its IPO by selling its shares in the range of Rs 90-95 apiece in a lot size of 150 shares. The issue was overall subscribed a total of 82.99 times.



Tech Mahindra: The IT major reported a 23 per cent YoY rise in its Q1FY25 net profit at Rs 851.5 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations was down 1 per cent YoY to Rs 13,005 crore in the April-June 2024 period. The company’s EBIT margin came in at 8.5 per cent, which is an improvement of 110 bps QoQ. Deal total contract value (TCV) stood at $534 million.



Mankind Pharma: The pharma and drug company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) from Advent International, for an enterprise value of Rs 13,630 crore.



DLF: The real estate player reported a 22.5 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 645.61 crore in the first quarter of FY25. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,362.4 crore during the quarter. The Delhi-based realty company reported an Ebitda at Rs 229 crore, which is down 42 per cent YoY. Margins for the quarter declined sharply by 1100 bps to 16.8 per cent.



United Breweries: The Dutch multinational-controlled brewing company Heineken NV reported a 27.47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 173.80 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30. The beer maker revenue from operations rose 10.83 per cent to Rs 5,811.28 crore during the quarter under review.



SJVN: The hydroelectric PSU company has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the allotment of the Darzo Lui pumped storage project from the Government of Mizoram. With an installed capacity of 2,400 MW, the estimated cost of the project upon completion is Rs 13,947.50 crore.



Sobha: Privately-held arm of the Godrej family, Anamudi Real Estates LLP. is likely to sell a 5 per cent stake in Sobha through block deals for $100 million, reported media sources. Anamudi Real Estates holds a 9.99 per cent stake in the real estate company.



Go Digit General Insurance: The recently listed insurance player reported a 74 per cent YoY jump in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 at Rs 101 crore The gross written premium for the reported quarter stood at Rs 2,660 crore which was higher by 22 per cent over Rs 2,178 crore.



Jupiter Wagons: The wagon's maker reported a standalone net profit of Rs 89.23 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up 40 per cent YoY. The total income for the reported quarter stood at Rs 902.19 crore, rising 19.4 per cent YoY. Ebitda for the quarter surged by over 32 per cent YoY to Rs 128.86 crore.



Magadh Sugar & Energy: Sudershan Bajaj has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons, effective July 31.