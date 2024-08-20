Stocks in news: Saraswati Saree, Zomato, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto & Hindustan Zinc

Indian benchmark indices settled on a mixed note on Monday amid the profit booking at Dalal Street, bucking the positive tone in the global markets. BSE Sensex shed only 12.16 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 80,424.68. NSE's Nifty50 added 31.50 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 24,572.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 20, 2024:



Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of PVV Infra will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of AIA Engineering, Apar Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Century Enka, Dr Lal Path Labs, IRB Infra, JK Paper, Mistru Chem Plast, National Peroxide, PI Industries, Rain Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sun TV Network, Titagarh Railsystems, The South Indian Bank and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Saraswati Saree Depot: The B2B wholesale women ethnic wear player will make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday. The Rs 160.01 crore IPO of the Kolhapur-based company was open between August 12-14 and was sold in the price band of Rs 152-160 per share with a lot size of 90 shares. The issue was overall booked 107.52 times.



Zomato: Alibaba Group's affiliate arm Antfin Singapore Holding is looking to offload a 1.54 per cent stake in the food-delivery player worth $408 million, through block deals on Tuesday, suggest some media reports. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 251.68 per share. Antfin held a 4.3 per cent stake in Zomato as of June 2024.



HCL Technologies: The board of the IT major has appointed Shiv Walia as Chief Financial Officer of the IT company, effective September 6. However, Prateek Aggarwal has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer to pursue opportunities outside HCLTech.



Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler maker has made a provision of Rs 211 crore on deferred tax created on investment income in Q2FY25, due to the withdrawal of the indexation benefit and a change in the tax rate. The company says the provision amount of Rs 211 crore is below the materiality threshold as stipulated in Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, 2015.



IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval to IndusInd for setting up a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake the asset management business of mutual funds, along with infusing equity capital into the said asset management subsidiary.



Hindustan Zinc: The parent company of the metal miner Vedanta has stated that its shareholding in its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc has dropped to 63.42 per cent after the offer-for-sale of 6,36,05,891 equity shares (1.51 per cent of paid-up equity).



Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The financial services firm has received approval from the board of directors for the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore (base issue size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crore (green shoe option), aggregating up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.



Poly Medicure: The medical equipment player launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on August 19, with a floor price of Rs 1,880.69 apiece. The media reports suggest that the company is likely to raise Rs 1,000 crore, which shall be utilized for setting up manufacturing facilities, inorganic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.



Sequent Scientific: The pharmaceutical company has received prequalification (PQ) approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Albendazole, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). This is in partnership with Mepro Pharmaceuticals. Albendazole is a vital medication used to treat a range of parasitic infections.



Nucleus Software Exports: The company board of directors of the IT player will meet on August 22 to consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares.



Hi-Tech Pipes: The steel pipe maker has received approval from the Board of Directors for raising funds up to Rs 600 crore via one or more qualified institutions placements (QIPs), a further public issue, a rights issue, or through any other permissible mode.