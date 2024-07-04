Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Ixigo, Bandhan Bank, Marico and L&T Finance

Indian benchmark indices scaled new highs on Thursday and posted big gains, thanks to buying in the select private lenders. BSE Sensex surged 545.35 points, or 0.69 per cent to end at 79,986.80. NSE's Nifty50 index rallied 162.65 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 24,286.50 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 04, 2024:



Related Articles

Le Travenues Technology: The parent company of the recently listed travel operator Ixigo will announce its results for quarter ended March 31, 2024 later today.



Tata Steel: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for Tata Group's steel arm and Angul Energy and their respective shareholders.



Bajaj Finance: The shadow lender has recorded assets under management (AUM) at Rs 3.54 lakh crore for Q1FY25, growing 31 per cent over the year-ago period. The deposits book at Rs 62,750 crore increased by 26 per cent compared to Q1FY24. Net liquidity surplus was Rs 16,200 crore as of June 2024.



Vedanta: The metal miner's cast metal aluminum production at the smelters stood at 5.96 lakh tonnes, up 3 per cent YoY due to better operational performance, while the alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery was at 5.39 lakh tonnes, growing 36 per cent YoY driven by new capacity. Oil and gas production for the quarter was down 17 per cent YoY.



Bandhan Bank: The private lender bank recorded 21.8 per cent YoY and 0.7 per cent QoQ growth in loans and advances at Rs 1,25,619 crore for Q1FY25. Total deposits fell 1.5 per cent QoQ but grew 22.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,33,203 crore in Q1.



Marico: The FMCG company announced a collaboration with Kaya to scale up its play in advanced science-backed personal care, aiming to build an omni-channel presence of Kaya’s product range by leveraging Marico’s sales and marketing capabilities.



L&T Finance: The shadow lender's retailisation in Q1FY25 is estimated at 95 per cent against 82 per cent in Q1FY24. Retail disbursements for Q1FY25 are estimated at Rs 14,830 crore, growing 33 per cent YoY, and the retail loan book at the end of June FY25 quarter is estimated at Rs 84,440 crore, a growth of 31 per cent YoY.



Brigade Enterprises: The Bengaluru-based real estate developer has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a residential project spread across 8 acres with a total development potential of around 1.2 million square feet. The gross development value of the project is around Rs 1,100 crore.



Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The private small finance lender recorded gross advances at Rs 9,037 crore in the June FY25 quarter, growing 42 per cent YoY, while disbursement jumped 46 per cent YoY to Rs 1,740 crore. Total deposits grew by 42 per cent YoY to Rs 8,137 crore for Q1FY25. Gross NPA dropped to 2.67 per cent in Q1FY25.



GE T&D India: The power transformers company has received an order worth 64 million euros from Grid Solutions SAS, France, for the supply and supervision of high voltage products. It has also bagged an order worth 26 million euros from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, for the supply and supervision of high voltage products.



Zee Media Corporation: The Ministry Of Corporate Affairs has given its approval to the media company for the incorporation of the subsidiary Pinews Digital.



Indiabulls Real Estate: The realty company's name has been officially changed from Indiabulls Real Estate to Equinox India Developments.